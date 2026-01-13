Forge Selected as Liquidating Trustee of Linqto Customer Assets

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Global, Inc. (“Forge”), a leading private markets platform, today announced that it has been selected as the Liquidating Trustee of the Liquidating Trust that will hold customer-linked assets following the Chapter 11 proceedings of Linqto, Inc.

Pursuant to the court-approved process, Forge will assume responsibility for administering assets held on behalf of former Linqto customers through post-emergence structures established under Linqto’s plan of reorganization. Forge’s role is to hold and administer these assets and support pathways for customers to realize value over time in accordance with the court-approved plan. This appointment is subject to final court approval and execution of the relevant legal agreements.

“Being entrusted with these assets is a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer of Forge. “Forge was built to operate at the intersection of private markets, regulatory rigor and investor trust. Our focus is on stewardship — ensuring these customer holdings are protected, well-administered and supported by the infrastructure required to navigate private market outcomes.”

Forge brings more than a decade of experience operating regulated private market infrastructure, including an SEC-registered investment adviser and broker-dealer, and a state-chartered trust company. Forge has facilitated more than $18 billion in private market transactions and currently supports billions of dollars in assets across investment vehicles and custodial accounts.

As part of the court-approved framework, customers will choose how their interests are managed, consistent with the options outlined in Linqto’s confirmed plan of reorganization. Forge will work closely with court-appointed stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and clear, ongoing communications.

Additional details regarding next steps for customers will be communicated through official court-approved channels.

About Forge

Forge (NYSE:FRGE) is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology and investment solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system. For more information, visit forgeglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “goal,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict, indicate or relate to future events or trends or Forge’s future financial or operating performance, or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Forge’s beliefs regarding future opportunities for Forge to expand its business. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, while considered reasonable by Forge and its management, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in Forge’s documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC from time to time, including in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. There may be additional risks that Forge presently does not know of or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Forge’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Forge anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Forge may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Forge specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Forge’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.