Manus Collaborates with Similarweb to Give AI Agents Digital Marketing Insight

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) and Manus are collaborating to give the Manus AI agent access to Similarweb data on web traffic and engagement, allowing Manus customers to put the agent to work on data-driven digital marketing analysis and optimization.

“Similarweb provides a trusted, comprehensive view of digital markets that helps ground our agents’ outputs in reality, not speculation.” Henry Yang, co-founder and CMO of Manus Share

The Similarweb integration with Manus, available today, allows Manus customers to assign agents work that involves creating marketing plans or assessing a company’s competitive position. That’s the kind of business planning and analysis where it’s important to get answers based on trusted market intelligence, rather than potentially introducing misinformation or AI “hallucinations.”

Less than 9 months after launching its product, Manus crossed $100 million in annual recurring revenue, claiming the mantle of “fastest startup to go from $0 to $100M in the world.” Manus is an autonomous AI agent platform that helps users delegate and execute complex digital tasks end-to-end — moving beyond chat-based AI toward outcome-driven human–AI collaboration.

“I often say that data is the fuel, AI is the engine, and agents are the aircraft,” said Omri Shtayer, VP of Data as a Service and AI at Similarweb. “Manus has built a very cool, high-performance jet, and we can make it perform better and more reliably with the right data.”

Similarweb has been investing in its own AI initiatives, including agents that have the virtue of being purpose-built for specific sales and marketing work like prospecting and content marketing. By working together, Similarweb and Manus will allow their joint customers – as well as Manus customers being introduced to Similarweb for the first time – to give the Manus agent access to Similarweb data on web traffic.

Manus AI customers will be able to explore global web data from the Similarweb digital intelligence platform, including visits and unique visitors per month, and digital marketing channels. In addition, joint customers gain access to expanded data from their Similarweb account, including more detailed segmentation and geographic breakdowns for web traffic data, as well as data on SEO, ecommerce marketplaces, apps, search, and GenAI brand visibility. Manus integration with the Similarweb MCP Server uses the Model Context Protocol to provide the full range of available data in a format tailored for AI applications.

“As AI agents take on decision critical work like market analysis and growth planning, the quality and authority of the underlying data becomes essential,” said Henry Yang, co-founder and CMO of Manus. “Similarweb provides a trusted, comprehensive view of digital markets that helps ground our agents’ outputs in reality, not speculation. This integration allows Manus customers to delegate strategic analysis with greater confidence, knowing the insights are anchored in reliable market intelligence.”

Similarweb is one of the first companies Manus AI has created this kind of technology integration collaboration with, following Stripe for payment processing and Microsoft for Microsoft 365 access.

“Manus has been a pioneer in creating general AI agents, as opposed to those limited to performing a given task or set of tasks,” said Or Offer, CEO of Similarweb. “I recently met with the Manus team in Singapore and was delighted to discover that they were all big Similarweb fans. We’re proud to have them as our partners.”

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their markets with Digital Data. By providing essential web and app data, analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users’ workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on leading comprehensive Digital Data.

Learn more: Similarweb | Similarweb Digital Data

Free Tools: Analyze any website or app | Verify your website | Browser extension

Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | X

Disclaimer: All names, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The data, reports, and other materials provided or made available by Similarweb consist of or include estimated metrics and digital insights generated by Similarweb using its proprietary algorithms, based on information collected by Similarweb from multiple sources using its advanced data methodologies. Similarweb shall not be responsible for the accuracy of such data, reports, and materials and shall have no liability for any decision made or action taken by any third party based in whole or in part on such data, reports, and materials. Additional information can be found here.