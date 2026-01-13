Dyspute.ai Launches Adri V2, a 24/7 Asynchronous AI Mediation Platform

DOVER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dyspute.ai today announced the official launch of Adri V2, an innovative 24/7 asynchronous AI mediation platform. Among the first of its kind to combine always-on availability with an AI mediator persona, Adri actively guides parties through the mediation process from intake to resolution—asking adaptive questions, generating settlement proposals, and facilitating negotiation without requiring live sessions or simultaneous participation. With Adri V2, Dyspute.ai introduces a new model for dispute resolution that removes scheduling bottlenecks, lowers costs, and moves disputes toward resolution more efficiently.

“Mediation is one of the most effective ways to resolve disputes, yet for far too many people and organizations, access is limited by time, cost, and logistics,” said Renee Jackson, Founder and CEO of Dyspute.ai. “With the launch of Adri V2, we’re introducing an AI Mediator that’s available 24/7 and designed to keep disputes moving forward without calendars, conference rooms, or prolonged posturing. This isn’t about using AI to replicate traditional mediation—it’s about rethinking the process itself so that fair, efficient resolution is accessible to far more people than ever before.”

Features Designed to Drive Progress

Adri works tirelessly to move the parties toward a fair settlement. Key capabilities include:

Asynchronous, Notification-Based Mediation: Parties engage without needing to be online at the same time, eliminating calendar coordination.

Parties engage without needing to be online at the same time, eliminating calendar coordination. Adaptive Intake Chat: Customized follow-up intake questions tailored to the specifics of each dispute.

Customized follow-up intake questions tailored to the specifics of each dispute. Adri-Generated Settlement Proposals: Adri kickstarts the mediation by making the first settlement proposal based on each party’s intake responses.

Adri kickstarts the mediation by making the first settlement proposal based on each party’s intake responses. Negotiation Control: In each round, users can choose to vote on a proposal from Adri or make AI-assisted direct offers.

In each round, users can choose to vote on a proposal from Adri or make AI-assisted direct offers. Virtual Mediation Room: A secure space to review proposal history, shared documents, feedback, and offers.

A secure space to review proposal history, shared documents, feedback, and offers. End-to-End Resolution: Parties can finalize AI-generated settlement agreements in-platform and process settlement payments securely via Stripe.

Built for Scale

Adri V2 can be used by individuals and businesses that are parties to a dispute, and also by existing mediation providers looking to expand their offerings with an AI-led mediation tier. The platform includes case management dashboards, flexible payment options, and enterprise subscription tiers.

Early testers have highlighted Adri’s ability to accelerate negotiations and surface creative settlement concepts, with one mediator describing it as “something I’d want in my pocket all the time.”

Partnerships That Embed Smarter Resolution Upstream

Dyspute.ai is also proud to announce key partnerships with 9to5 Docs and New Era ADR, extending AI-led mediation into startup contracting and modern arbitration workflows.

Through its partnership with 9to5 Docs, Dyspute.ai is now the default mediation provider in 9to5 Docs’ startup legal agreements that include dispute resolution provisions. If mediation through Dyspute.ai does not result in a settlement, disputes move directly to arbitration with New Era ADR, creating a clear, pre-defined resolution pathway before conflicts ever arise.

“Most contracts still push parties toward court or legacy arbitration models that are slow, expensive, and disconnected from how modern businesses operate,” said Marla Miller, Founder & CEO at 9to5 Docs. “By integrating AI-led mediation as the first step in our contracts, our partnership with Dyspute.ai creates a smarter, more efficient resolution pathway—one that prioritizes early settlement while preserving a streamlined path to arbitration services with New Era ADR when needed.”

The partnerships reflect a shared commitment to making dispute resolution more accessible, predictable, and aligned with the realities of startups and growing organizations.

Now Live

Adri V2 is now live. Mediation providers, businesses, and organizations interested in trying AI-led mediation are encouraged to visit Dyspute.ai or contact the company to request a demo [info@dyspute.ai]. Early adopters can also join Dyspute.ai’s pilot program to access discounted pricing in exchange for feedback on the current platform and future feature development.

About Dyspute.ai

Dyspute.ai is an AI Mediation Provider delivering intelligent, efficient dispute resolution through 24/7 asynchronous mediation. Powered by Adri, its AI Mediator, Dyspute.ai helps individuals, businesses, and mediation providers resolve disputes faster—without courts, calendars, or unnecessary cost.