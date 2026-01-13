Astra Service Partners Invests in HVAC Service Provider, CMC Corporate Solutions

BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra Service Partners (“Astra”), a network of market-leading commercial and industrial mechanical service providers, announced today that it has partnered with CMC Corporate Solutions (“CMC”), a top HVAC service company headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA. Astra invests in exceptional service companies and provides the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth.

CMC was founded in 1978 by Al LaPorte, Sr. with a reputation of embracing the toughest jobs others declined. In 2013, Al LaPorte, Jr., Paul Gosserand, and the leadership team brought the business into the “CMC Renaissance” and rebuilt the company’s identity around fast-paced service growth. The company’s expert technicians specialize in delivering high quality HVAC services to customers through its three branches across Louisiana and Mississippi today.

“We selected Astra because of their alignment with The CMC Way, the servant leadership support they can provide, and their commitment to allow CMC to operate as is,” said Paul Gosserand, CFO and General Manager of CMC. “We believe Astra identified CMC as a high-performance company with best-in-class people. We are excited to see to what heights this investment will allow CMC and its team members to grow.”

“CMC’s market reputation, technical prowess, and incredible culture make them a perfect fit as an Astra partner,” said Adam Marshall, Astra Group President. “We are excited about how we can help them build upon what is already an impressive legacy.”

“It is simple: we do what we say we’re going to do,” said Al LaPorte, Jr., CEO of CMC. “Our reputation depends on it, and we will not compromise.”

As of publishing this release, Al LaPorte, Jr. has unfortunately passed away. We sincerely wish his family peace during this time.

About CMC Corporate Solutions

With decades of expertise in the HVAC service industry, CMC excels at providing the highest level of customer experience in service, maintenance, installation, and building automation to commercial facilities throughout Louisiana and Mississippi. CMC’s commitment to fostering long-term customer relationships has made the company a leading provider in its community since 1978. For more information, please visit callcmc.com.

About Astra Service Partners

Astra is a network of premium service providers dedicated to growing and empowering powerful businesses. By attracting top talent in the industry, Astra fuels the growth and operational excellence of its partner companies, enabling business owners to take their teams to new heights. For more information, please visit astraservicepartners.com.

About Orion Group

Orion is a commercial and industrial field services holding company that invests in market-leading businesses. By growing companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them, Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors. Orion is the holding company that supports Astra Service Partners. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.