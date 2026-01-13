Via Credit Union Renews Partnership With Mahalo Banking to Expand Digital Capabilities

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Via Credit Union (‘ViaCU’) has renewed its partnership with Mahalo Banking, continuing its investment in modern, secure, and member-centric digital banking solutions. The renewal underscores ViaCU’s focus on leveraging technology to enhance member experience, streamline operations, and drive long-term engagement.

Mahalo’s platform has streamlined ViaCU’s digital banking services, making the credit union more responsive to member needs. The user-friendly interface, faster performance, and personalized features have driven high member engagement and satisfaction. Members are able to access banking services more easily and securely, aligning with ViaCU’s commitment to exceptional service.

“Mahalo has become a key partner in our digital transformation strategy, helping us stay competitive and future-ready,” said Kristen McDaniel, Vice President of Applications Development. “Their team’s commitment to innovation and the collaborative approach ensure that our feedback is always heard. Mahalo consistently demonstrates that they are more than a vendor; they are a strategic partner invested in our success and in delivering meaningful value to our members.”

ViaCU plans to leverage Mahalo’s platform to further enhance personalization and accessibility, providing members with tailored insights, self-service tools, and a seamless banking experience across devices. Additional initiatives will focus on deeper member engagement through smarter notifications, integrated financial wellness features, and streamlined onboarding processes.

“With Mahalo, our members enjoy the flexibility and control to manage their finances anytime, anywhere, and on their terms,” McDaniel said. “The platform’s intuitive design, tailored features, and enhanced security capabilities have elevated the member experience, making everyday banking simpler and more engaging. With Mahalo’s Credential Assurance Technology (CAT), we have eliminated credential stuffing attacks, which has dramatically reduced client services support and member disruptions.”

“Digital transformation is most successful when technology aligns with member needs,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Working closely with ViaCU, we are delivering a platform that combines security, flexibility, and personalization, ensuring their members have the tools and resources to easily manage their financial needs.”

About Via Credit Union

Via Credit Union was formed in 1936 by a group of teachers and administrators with 38 members, less than $100 in assets and was operated out of the home of the volunteer Treasurer until 1965. Today, ViaCU serves nearly 40,000 members in 12 counties, has assets over $500 million, operates six branches and employs over 100 staff members. For more information on Via Credit Union, visit viacu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

