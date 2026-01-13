MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, today announced the launch of Ultimate Defense, a new educational campaign in the U.S. with women’s professional basketball player Erica Wheeler. The initiative aims to increase awareness about the importance of routine cervical cancer screening and encourage women to talk with their healthcare providers about staying up to date with recommended care, a particularly urgent need at a time when many women are behind on preventive screenings.

Professional Basketball Player Erica Wheeler and Hologic Team Up to Champion Cervical Cancer Screening Share

“I lost my mom to cervical cancer over a decade ago,” shared Wheeler. “She taught me that a great defense protects from every angle. On and off the court, coverage, teamwork and communication are critical. Now, to honor my mom’s legacy of caring for others, I’m using my platform to tell women that going to their doctor for Pap and HPV testing is one of the most important ways to protect their cervical health.”

Inspired by the fundamentals of basketball, Ultimate Defense is designed to spark conversations between patients and their healthcare providers about cervical cancer. Having played basketball most of her life, Wheeler knows how effective preparation and awareness can be. During Cervical Health Awareness Month in January, the comprehensive patient education campaign will roll out with a public service announcement video and social media content featuring Wheeler encouraging women to schedule regular screenings with their doctors for the strongest guard against cervical cancer. “When it comes to protecting yourself against cervical cancer, the ultimate defense begins with screening,” says Wheeler in the video that will kick off the campaign.

The incidence of cervical cancer in the U.S. had steadily declined for decades due to the success of screening and vaccination.1,2 However, in recent years, cervical cancer rates have increased in select populations.3 Cervical cancer is largely preventable and treatable, yet rates are rising, in part, because many women are not getting screened as often as recommended.4 Effectively addressing underscreening requires a multi-pronged approach, starting with awareness and patient education to boost screening participation and follow-up on any abnormal results.

“Women need to know that we have the tools to prevent cervical cancer or effectively treat it when caught early. With this campaign, Hologic is reminding women that they deserve the peace of mind that comes from regular screening by their doctor,” said Michelle Janisch, Vice President of Marketing, Diagnostic Solutions at Hologic. “As a leader in women’s health diagnostics, Hologic is committed to advancing technologies and education that support early detection and prevention. We are honored to partner with Erica Wheeler to make sure all women know that screening saves lives.”

In the U.S., cervical cancer screening recommendations include Pap testing alone every three years for women ages 21–29, and Pap testing combined with HPV testing every five years for women ages 30–65.5 Studies show that 95% of cervical cancers were detected with Pap and HPV testing together (co-testing), providing the Ultimate Defense for women.6,7 Together they cover both threats, using one sample for two critical results. The Pap test identifies abnormal cervical cells, while the HPV test detects infection with high-risk types of the human papillomavirus (HPV), which cause most cases of cervical cancer.8 Most HPV infections clear on their own, but persistent infection over time can lead to pre-cancer or cancer if left untreated.9 Women should consult with their healthcare providers to determine the screening approach that is right for them based on age, medical history and current clinical guidelines.

For more information and resources, visit YourUltimateDefense.com.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global leader in women’s health focused on developing innovative medical technologies that effectively detect, diagnose and treat health conditions and raise the standard of care around the world. To learn more, visit www.hologic.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

Hologic and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

References

1. Yang DX, Soulos PR, Davis B, Gross CP, Yu JB. Impact of Widespread Cervical Cancer Screening: Number of Cancers Prevented and Changes in Race-specific Incidence. Am J Clin Oncol. 2018 Mar;41(3):289-294. doi: 10.1097/COC. 000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 00264. PMID: 26808257; PMCID: PMC4958036.

2. Safaeian M, Solomon D, Castle PE. Cervical cancer prevention--cervical screening: science in evolution. Obstet Gynecol Clin North Am. 2007 Dec; 34(4): 739-60, ix. doi: 10.1016/j.ogc.2007.09.004. PMID: 18061867; PMCID: PMC 2762353

3. Shahmoradi Z, Damgacioglu H, Clarke MA, et al. Cervical Cancer Incidence Among US Women, 2001-2019. JAMA. 2022;328(22):2267–2269. doi:10.1001/jama. 2022. 17806

4. Castle P, et al. Adherence to National Guidelines on Cervical Screening: A Population-Based Evaluation From a Statewide Registry. JNCI. 2021;114(4):626-630. doi: 10.1093/jnci/djab173

5. Draft Recommendation Statement: Cervical Cancer: Screening. U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Published December 10, 2024. https://www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/uspstf/draft-recommendation/cervical-cancer-screening-adults-adolescents

6. Blatt AJ, et al. Comparison of cervical cancer screening results among 256,648 women in multiple clinical practices. Cancer Cytopathol. 2015;123(5):282-288. doi:10.1002/cncy.21544. (Study included ThinPrep®, SurePath and Hybrid Capture 2 High-Risk HPV DNA test).

7. Austin et al. Enhanced Detection of Cervical Cancer and Precancer Through Use of Imaged Liquid-Based Cytology in Routine Cytology and HPV Cotesting. Am J Clin Patho 2018; 150:385-392

8. American Cancer Society. Can Cervical Cancer Be Found Early? https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/cervical-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/detection.html

9. American Cancer Society. What Is HPV (Human Papillomavirus)? https://www.cancer.org/cancer/risk-prevention/hpv/what-is-hpv.html

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.