Humana Expands Cancer Care for Medicare Advantage Members Through Atlas Oncology Partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced it is entering into a partnership with Atlas Oncology Partners to make cancer care simpler, more supportive and focused on improving patients’ quality of life.

Cancer care often means seeing several doctors and making frequent visits, which can feel overwhelming for patients and providers alike. For Medicare beneficiaries, this can lead to gaps in care and important needs being overlooked. Humana’s partnership with Atlas Oncology is designed to make care simpler and more connected – bringing together doctors, nurses, patient navigators, social workers and other specialists to support patients every step of the way, including virtual urgent care and palliative care when needed.

“Patients often feel overwhelmed from the moment they hear the words ‘you have cancer.’ When care isn’t connected, it can create unnecessary hurdles at an already difficult time. A coordinated team guiding them at every step helps to ease the burden,” said Oraida Roman, Humana’s Senior Vice President of National Provider Strategies and Operations. “Coordinated, holistic care is core to Humana’s leadership in value-based care. By integrating care teams and resources, we’re helping patients get the right care at the right time, improving quality of life and reducing barriers.”

How the Atlas Oncology Care Model Works

Humana Medicare Advantage members who are eligible for this program in Tennessee and Mississippi have access to the Atlas care model services as of Jan. 1, 2026. These services and resources include:

Embedded, holistic patient support. A local interdisciplinary care team managed by Atlas delivers additional high value wrap-around services to patients, in partnership with providers.

A local interdisciplinary care team managed by Atlas delivers additional high value wrap-around services to patients, in partnership with providers. Cancer-Adjacent Condition Management. On-site and virtual clinical support for patients navigating medical conditions that can negatively affect their health but often go under addressed during a cancer diagnosis.

On-site and virtual clinical support for patients navigating medical conditions that can negatively affect their health but often go under addressed during a cancer diagnosis. Care Coordination and Psychosocial Support. Proactive screening, care coordination, social work, and counseling to address barriers to care and provide high levels of patient satisfaction and engagement.

Proactive screening, care coordination, social work, and counseling to address barriers to care and provide high levels of patient satisfaction and engagement. Expanded Patient Access to Clinical Support. Real-time support so patients never feel alone. Same-day or next-day appointments with in-person and virtual resources to help reduce avoidable emergency room or urgent care visits.

Real-time support so patients never feel alone. Same-day or next-day appointments with in-person and virtual resources to help reduce avoidable emergency room or urgent care visits. Integrated communication between clinicians. Proactive communication with cancer patients enables a comprehensive care plan that addresses clinical and quality of life needs. Atlas ensures oncology teams, other specialists, and PCPs have real-time updates, enabling proactive, collaborative care planning.

Proactive communication with cancer patients enables a comprehensive care plan that addresses clinical and quality of life needs. Atlas ensures oncology teams, other specialists, and PCPs have real-time updates, enabling proactive, collaborative care planning. Advanced supportive care. Advanced clinical practitioners provide in-person resources focused on optimizing quality of life, clarifying goals of care, and ensuring patients’ values and preferences are central to treatment decision-making.

“Our mission is to empower oncology practices with resources and support that impact patient quality of life and outcomes,” said Kate Barnard Roberts, President and Co-Founder at Atlas. “We are proud to partner with Humana as they expand value-based care into oncology and deliver embedded, coordinated, and comprehensive support for seniors throughout their cancer journey.”

