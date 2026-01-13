-

Tyler Technologies Becomes Sole Payment Processing Partner for Chesterfield County, Virginia

All payments for the county will be unified under one Tyler solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TYL) today announced it has signed an agreement with Chesterfield County, Virginia, for Tyler Payments and Payment Insights, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the cloud. Tyler will become the single payment processing partner for one of Virginia’s largest localities, serving nearly 400,000 residents.

“With Tyler’s payment solution, we will be able to unify and simplify the payments experience for our residents, providing them with an improved user experience,” said Chesterfield County Treasurer Rebecca Longnaker. “In addition to a unified payer portal enhancing resident self-service, we will also gain back-office financial reporting and a better reconciliation experience for our staff.”

The county was looking to simplify its payments ecosystem and consolidate payment providers across the county. With Tyler, the county will leverage a single payment vendor for all online and in-person payments across various departments including public utilities, treasury, and many others. The agreement includes payment processing, a bill presentment portal, and tooling to integrate with the county’s existing back-end systems and checkout portals.

Most importantly, all payments for the county will be unified under one portal, enabling residents to conveniently make tax, utility, fire and EMS, and other payments from one online location.

“Tyler’s industry leading, government-proven payment platform sets the standard for end-to-end transactions and payment processing excellence,” said Matt Crane, general manager of Tyler Virginia. “We look forward to delivering this comprehensive solution to Chesterfield County and improving payment processes for staff and residents.”

Chesterfield County is located just south of Richmond. Tyler has worked with the county since 2021, and Tyler has had a robust presence providing technology solutions to the Commonwealth of Virginia since 1996.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 45,000 successful installations across 15,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

