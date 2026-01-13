Five Guys Joins ezCater to Bring Its Iconic Burgers to Workplaces Nationwide

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, today announced that Five Guys is bringing approximately 800 of its locations onto the ezCater platform, which will give the fan-favorite burger brand access to high-value corporate catering orders from workplaces nationwide.

This collaboration enables Five Guys to scale its national catering program and capture spend from organizations investing in food to boost productivity and office attendance. Based on a recent ezCater survey, 75% of hybrid employees say they would work on-site more often if their employer provided free lunch.

"A good meal can turn an ordinary workday into a great one. Employers are looking for ways to get their teams excited about coming together, and there's something special about a Five Guys burger bar where everyone gets exactly what they're craving—whether that's a burger, hot dog, or sandwich," said Molly Catalano, Chief Marketing Officer, Five Guys. "ezCater helps us bring that experience to more teams, making it easy for everyone to build their meal their way at the office.”

ezCater helped Five Guys optimize its menu to accommodate the range of demands from today’s workplaces. Organizations can easily order catering from small group bundles to larger build-your-own bars that allow employees to customize their burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches to their exact preferences, with fresh-cut fries available as well.

“Workplaces are hungry for a brand like Five Guys. We are seeing a 16% jump in orders for the burger category in 2025, making this the perfect time to bring their menu to our customers,” said Cindy Klein Roche, Chief Growth Officer, ezCater. “We are thrilled to help Five Guys grow their catering business, while also helping employers build a more productive, connected workforce through food.”

Organizations can place catering orders from Five Guys by visiting ezcater.com or using the ezCater app. For independent operators and national restaurant chains looking to grow and manage their catering businesses, visit https://www.ezcater.com/grow.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.

About Five Guys

Five Guys began in 1986 when the Murrell family opened their first burger joint in Arlington, Va. Nearly 40 years later, the no-frills chain known for quality ingredients and customizable burgers operates more than 1,900 locations in 29 countries. Fanatical about quality and freshness, Five Guys strives to deliver a consistently great experience for customers. For more information, visit www.fiveguys.com.