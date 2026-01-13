Los Angeles Beat Announces Atlas Card as Title Sponsor and Official Credit Card Partner in Landmark Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Los Angeles Beat, one of the premier franchises competing in the Pro Padel League (PPL), today announced a record-setting partnership with Atlas Card, naming the company as the team’s Title Sponsor and Official Credit Card Partner. As part of the agreement, the team will officially be referenced as the Los Angeles Beat, Presented by Atlas Card.

With the explosive growth of padel over recent years, this agreement underscores the continued momentum behind a sport that is inherently social, broadly accessible across skill levels, and defined by high-energy, fast-paced competition. Padel’s culture and community resonate strongly with a modern, globally minded audience, and the brand is making a clear bet on padel’s upward trajectory and its natural alignment with Atlas’s membership base of entrepreneurs, executives, and high performers seeking differentiated access and experiences.

“This is a defining moment for the Los Angeles Beat and marks the next phase of our team’s evolution,” said Corey Eisen, President & General Manager of the Los Angeles Beat. “Atlas Card is not just a sponsor — they are a true strategic partner whose dedication to exceptional service and delivering unparalleled experiences aligns perfectly with how we think about our athletes, our fans, and our partners. This record-setting partnership enables us to raise the bar across our organization and invest in meaningful, world-class initiatives both on and off the court.”

As Title Sponsor and Official Credit Card Partner, Atlas Card will serve as the Beat’s lead partner across its digital platforms and the team’s year-long calendar, including a series of exclusive cardholder benefits, private events, VIP experiences, priority access to select team moments, and bespoke hospitality opportunities tied to global competitions and special activations.

“Partnering with the Los Angeles Beat reflects exactly what Atlas Card stands for — meaningful access, innovation, and creating moments that go beyond the expected,” said Patrick Mrozowski, CEO of Atlas Card. “The Beat are setting a new standard for their sport, and we’re proud to collaborate with an organization that shares our commitment to excellence and delivering world-class value to its community. This partnership brings our vision to life in a powerful and authentic way.”

The partnership will debut immediately, with Atlas Card branding featured prominently on team assets and integrated across the Los Angeles Beat’s upcoming competitive season and off-court programming.

The PPL is the world’s leading professional padel league, featuring 10 teams across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The 2026 season will feature five events across North America, including the first-ever PPL event in Los Angeles, and the league’s championship event, The City’s Cup Finals, taking place in Miami for the first time. The first serve will be in New York July 9-12.

About the Los Angeles Beat

The Los Angeles Beat is a professional padel team competing in the Pro Padel League (PPL), North America’s first professional padel league. Representing the energy and culture of Los Angeles, the Beat is committed to excellence on and off the court while helping drive the growth of padel across the U.S. and beyond. For more information, visit LosAngelesBeat.com.

About Atlas Card

Atlas is an invite-only membership-based credit card and personal concierge for individuals, designed to seamlessly access the exceptional. The platform unifies travel, dining, lifestyle, and bespoke experiences to help members go further, connect more meaningfully, and elevate the moments that matter. For more information, visit AtlasCard.com.