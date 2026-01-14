Viridi Announces Sale of First Section 48 Investment Tax Credits from Magnolia Landfill RNG Project in Baldwin County, Alabama

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viridi Energy (“Viridi”), a Warburg Pincus portfolio company and a leading renewable natural gas (RNG) platform, today announced the successful sale of its first Investment Tax Credits (ITCs) under Section 48 related to Viridi’s landfill gas-to-RNG project at Magnolia Landfill in Baldwin County, Alabama.

This milestone reflects Viridi’s ability to monetize Section 48 tax credits to accelerate investment in domestic renewable energy infrastructure. Proceeds from the ITC transaction support Viridi’s strategy to capture landfill methane, upgrade it to pipeline-quality RNG, and deliver measurable economic and environmental benefits to local communities—while supplying low-carbon fuel attributes that support the U.S. transportation market.

“Selling our first ITC credits is an important milestone for Viridi and validates our ability to execute and finance projects that deliver real-world outcomes,” said Dan Crouse, CEO at Viridi. “This transaction reflects the intent of federal energy policy: enabling private capital to flow efficiently into domestic clean energy infrastructure enabling transferable tax credits to help accelerate real projects with real outcomes.”

Advisors

This transaction was advised by:

Mickelson & Co: Faith Larson of Mickelson & Co. served as the broker for this project. Mickelson & Co is a financial advisory firm focused on arranging tax-motivated investment capital and facilitating the transfer/monetization of renewable energy tax credits for its clients.

A global law firm with deep experience in energy transition and infrastructure, advising sponsors, developers, investors, and lenders on clean energy transactions, project development, and financings. Michael Bonsignore, Steve Schneider, and Markley Schlegel advised Viridi on behalf of Hogan & Lovells.

“We appreciate the collaboration from all parties involved in this transaction. Bringing together strong counterparties and advisors is essential to executing efficiently and ensuring these projects deliver long-term, reliable performance,” said David Barry, CFO at Viridi Energy.

“We are excited to have participated in this transaction supporting the RNG market,” said Faith Larson of Mickelson & Co. “It was a pleasure to help broker this deal, and through the process we developed a deep respect for the Viridi team and their business model. We look forward to continuing our partnership and collaborating with Viridi as they develop additional RNG projects that monetize Section 48 tax credits, expanding the value these projects deliver.”

About Viridi Energy

Viridi Energy is a full-service renewable natural gas investor, operator, and partner founded by a veteran RNG management team. With the backing of Warburg Pincus and Green Rock Energy Partners, the firm’s platform builds, owns, and operates RNG assets with landfill, dairy, wastewater, and food waste feedstocks across North America. For more information, please visit www.viridirng.com. Follow Viridi Energy on LinkedIn.