WSB Announces Acquisition of NEO Virtus Engineering

“The acquisition of NEO Virtus Engineering marks a pivotal moment in WSB’s journey to build a national power/energy practice,” said Bret Weiss, WSB’s president and chief executive officer. “NEO Virtus’s technical excellence in PV, energy storage, and power system engineering perfectly complements our existing capabilities and allows us to deliver more comprehensive, future-focused solutions to our clients. Together, we’re expanding our services, empowering our teams, and positioning WSB as a leader in the power and energy space. I’m incredibly excited about what we’ll build together.”

NEO Virtus Engineering, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, brings a highly skilled team with a reputation for collaboration, efficiency, and reliability—especially in navigating complex interconnection challenges in emerging solar markets. The Firm’s core services include PV and energy storage system design, owners engineering, power system studies, protection and control engineering, witness testing, and solar analytics.

“Joining WSB is an exciting step forward for NEO Virtus Engineering,” said Jim Bing, president of NEO Virtus. “We’ve always believed in engineering with purpose, and now we have the opportunity to scale that impact alongside a firm that shares our values and vision. This partnership gives our clients access to expanded services and deeper resources, while our staff gain new opportunities for growth, collaboration, and innovation. Together, we’re building something bigger—an energy practice that’s positioned to lead and evolve with the future.”

With the addition of NEO Virtus, WSB expands its technical bench and geographic reach, offering clients enhanced expertise in solar and energy storage, as well as robust operational support in human resources, marketing, project management, and IT. The integration will create new pathways for professional development and upward mobility for staff, while reinforcing WSB’s commitment to delivering elevated service and innovative solutions.

WSB and NEO Virtus will unify their market strategy as WSB in early 2026. This marks WSB’s sixth acquisition in two years and further expands WSB’s expertise across transportation, engineering, power, water resources, and construction management.

About WSB

WSB is a forward-thinking design and consulting firm specializing in engineering, community planning, environmental and construction services. Its staff improves the way people engage with communities, transportation, infrastructure, energy and our environment. WSB offers services in more than 50 complementary areas to seamlessly integrate planning, design and implementation to support its coast-to-coast client base. WSB’s staff is inspired to look beyond today and capitalize on the opportunities of tomorrow. Guided by a strong vision and an authentic passion, WSB is a company that strives to forge ahead. To learn more, visit wsbeng.com.

About GHK Capital Partners LP

GHK is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on making control investments in industrial companies across North America. For more information about GHK please visit www.ghk.com.

About NEO Virtus

NEO Virtus Engineering Inc., based in Littleton, Massachusetts, is a specialized engineering consulting firm focused on photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage system design. Founded in 2001, NEO Virtus is recognized for its technical expertise, collaborative approach, and reliable solutions for utilities, architects, environmental consultants, and construction companies across several key U.S. markets.