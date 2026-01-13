Arnold Schwarzenegger Partners with Momentous to Set the Standard for Performance and Longevity

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentous, a leading human performance company focused on supplementation and nutrition, today announced a multi-year partnership with Arnold Schwarzenegger and the launch of The Arnold Stack, a curated selection of products powered by The Momentous Standard™. This collaboration with one of the most authoritative and enduring voices in health and fitness unites two entities built on the same foundations of lasting quality, proven results, and a relentless commitment to what truly works.

"I trust Momentous because they do things the right way, not the easy way." Share

Schwarzenegger has been synonymous with fitness for more than six decades. After winning 13 bodybuilding world titles, he shifted his attention to turning the world on to fitness - through world tours, hit documentaries, best-selling books, and visits to all 50 states as the Chairman of the President’s Council on Fitness and Sports. He went on to build the Arnold Sports Festival into the largest fitness festival in the world and later founded the Pump Club, his platform that democratizes science-backed health and wellness guidance for millions worldwide. He represents consistency, discipline, and performance that stands the test of time. Following years of collaboration through The Pump Club, this expanded partnership reinforces Schwarzenegger’s belief in Momentous, uniting two authorities dedicated to cutting through industry noise with clarity and proven results. Together, Momentous and Schwarzenegger will define a new standard for proven Performance for Life™ - one rooted in science, transparency, and unwavering quality.

“I’ve seen every fitness trend come and go. Trends don’t build greatness. What actually works has never changed: committing to the basics and doing them well and consistently - you build greatness on a solid foundation," said Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I trust Momentous because they do things the right way, not the easy way. Real science, high standards, no shortcuts. This partnership is about cutting through the noise and helping people focus on what truly works to build a foundation to stay fit, healthy, and strong for life.”

"In a world of fleeting health trends, Arnold represents something rare," said Jeff Byers, Co-Founder and CEO of Momentous. "For sixty years, he's stood for consistency, discipline, and results that last. That's exactly what we embody with The Momentous Standard. This partnership aligns two forces built on the same foundation: do what works, do it often, and do it with intention. Arnold's choice to partner with Momentous validates what our customers, elite athletes, and military partners already know – that our commitment to quality is unmatched. Together, we're proving that in health and wellness, trust isn't bought, it's built through standards that never compromise."

The partnership introduces The Arnold Stack, a collection of Momentous supplements personally selected by Schwarzenegger that he uses daily to support performance, recovery, and longevity. The trio of products includes protein (available in whey isolate and plant-based options), creatine, and vitamin D3, stripping away complexity to focus on the proven essentials and science-backed fundamentals of performance. Together, this foundational line-up cements The Arnold Standard and The Momentous Standard - a dual stamp of approval that represents six decades of Schwarzenegger's unwavering dedication to quality, combined with Momentous' rigorous NSF Certified for Sport® testing, deliberate product formulation, and clinical research.

The partnership reflects Momentous' mission of empowering the relentless pursuit of progress in health and performance with the highest quality standards. Momentous' focus on developing products rooted in clinical research and validated by elite athletes, with every supplement in their portfolio earning NSF Certified for Sport® certification, sets the company apart and delivers a true edge.

The partnership will activate across multiple touchpoints throughout 2026, including content collaborations, further product launches, and appearances at major fitness and wellness events, including the Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio this March.

The Arnold Stack is available now for $102.85, and Momentous subscribers receive 25% off their first purchase. For more information on the Momentous and Arnold Schwarzenegger partnership, visit: www.livemomentous.com/arnold-schwarzenegger.

About Momentous

With headquarters in Park City, Utah, Momentous is a wellness and nutrition company, with a mission to empower the relentless pursuit of progress in health and performance. Offering the highest quality supplements designed to enhance physical and cognitive well-being alongside the brightest across performance athletics and science, Momentous believes that people at their best will produce a positive impact in their personal lives, communities, and, ultimately, the world. Momentous sources best-in-class ingredients for its formulations and holds its products to the highest possible standards, investing in a rigorous quality control process while receiving NSF Certifications across its portfolio. Momentous is a trusted partner of over 200 professional and collegiate sports programs in North America, and the Department of Defense and the United States Military, developing new products and solutions to help optimize the human performance of its servicemembers. For more information, please visit www.livemomentous.com.