Fidelis Capital Selects Opto Investments to Elevate its Private Markets Program for UHNW Families

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fidelis Capital (“Fidelis”), an advisor-owned wealth management firm serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), multi-generational families and institutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Opto Investments, a platform that streamlines the entire private markets lifecycle to enable wealth managers to build, fundraise for, and manage programs at scale.

Fidelis will leverage Opto’s end-to-end platform to deliver actively managed private markets vintage funds to the multi-generational families, entrepreneurs and institutions it serves through a simplified, digitized experience.

Founded in 2022 by former private-banking professionals from Wells Fargo and Bank of America, Fidelis was established to deliver a more personalized wealth management experience, returning to the original promise of private banking—where clients’ interests were served without legacy institutional conflicts. Today, the firm manages $2.2 billion in assets for approximately 130 clients nationwide. Although Fidelis has already built deep relationships with venture capital, private equity and real estate managers, it saw room to expand its clients’ private markets exposure. To address this, the firm partnered with Opto to collaborate directly with its team of technologists, private markets investors and operational specialists—using its platform to strengthen due diligence, accelerate deal sourcing and enhance transparency in an often opaque asset class.

“At Fidelis, we pride ourselves on being a fully integrated team of specialists that build personalized investment and planning solutions around every client we serve,” said Matt Michaels, founding partner and co-chief investment officer at Fidelis Capital. “Our partnership with Opto is an extension of that philosophy. Any firm can sign up for one of the big institutional alternative investment platforms, but at Fidelis, we aim to be more thoughtful about the outcome. Opto provides the flexibility to structure bespoke private funds that align with client objectives, while maintaining the high-touch service standard our families have come to expect.”

Opto streamlines the full private markets lifecycle—from fund creation and subscriptions to capital calls and reporting—through a unified, fiduciary-first platform. Its technology enables Fidelis to efficiently build and manage differentiated private markets funds by automating key administrative processes to reduce operational friction and by improving transparency for advisors and clients. The partnership with Opto allows the Fidelis team to curate high-quality opportunities while maintaining full control over client recommendations.

“As private markets permeate the wealth management industry, manager selection becomes even more important,” said Jake Miller, co-founder and chief solutions officer at Opto Investments. “Fidelis exemplifies a firm that shares our vision. It’s not about just giving clients access to private markets, but about delivering disciplined, diversified exposure. We’re excited to support their continued growth and help them create more value for their clients as they broaden their private markets program.”

“We founded Fidelis to give clients a better wealth management experience—one rooted in independence, fiduciary duty and freedom from institutional bias,” added Neale Ellis, founding partner and co-chief investment officer at Fidelis Capital. “Opto shares that same ethos. They’ve built a platform that promotes alignment of incentives, saves valuable time and enables greater customization to enhance the client experience. This will help us ensure every investment is managed according to our philosophy of seeking strong, risk-adjusted, after-tax outcomes that support our clients’ larger portfolio goals.”

About Fidelis Capital

Fidelis Capital is an advisor-owned wealth management firm dedicated to addressing the complex investment and planning needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. With more than 450 years of combined experience serving this clientele, Fidelis delivers a uniquely integrated, team-based approach to wealth planning, asset management and family office services. By coordinating, clarifying, and simplifying financial affairs, our team helps clients enjoy more of what money can’t buy—time.

Founded by former private bankers from Wells Fargo and Bank of America, Fidelis is composed of industry veterans and thought leaders dedicated to delivering fully customized investment and planning solutions. Fidelis operates as an outsourced family office, offering a refined suite of services developed to effectively manage the highest level of client financial complexity.

Fidelis has offices in Tampa (FL), Dallas (TX), Washington, D.C., Greenwich (CT), St. Louis (MO), Charlotte (NC), and Columbia (SC). For more information, visit our website or LinkedIn.

Advisory services offered through Fidelis Capital Partners, LLC, an Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Opto Investments

Opto Investments (“Opto”) is engineering the future of private markets, offering the solution for wealth managers to efficiently build and manage differentiated private investment programs. Opto’s end-to-end technology solution dramatically streamlines building, fundraising for, and managing a bespoke private markets fund or program, allowing independent investment advisors, family offices, and private banks to scale their offerings without scaling their team.

Founded by Joe Lonsdale, the entrepreneur behind Palantir and Addepar, and backed by investors including 8VC and Michael Dell’s DFO Management, Opto set out to forge a business free from the faulty legacy incentives on which private markets investing is built. Opto is not compensated by fund managers to offer funds, which enables an undiluted focus on quality. When Opto recommends an investment, it's with purpose. When we pass, it's with conviction. Clients can combine their best ideas with Opto’s in a bespoke partnership tailored to their needs.

Opto’s platform automates admin processes across the entire private markets investment journey, saving advisors hours of time inputting client data, creating compelling proposals, completing subscription documents, managing capital calls, and delivering client communications.

For additional information, please visit our website and LinkedIn.