Snapdocs and MeridianLink Partner to Power Digital Home Equity Closings

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snapdocs, the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing provider, today announced a new integration with MeridianLink’s cloud-based consumer loan origination system (LOS). The integration allows lenders to originate and close home equity line of credit (HELOC) and home equity loan (HELOAN) transactions entirely within MeridianLink® Consumer—through the platform’s first and only digital closing integration—automating manual work, improving accuracy, and creating a faster, more seamless closing experience for consumers.

America First Credit Union (AFCU) is among the first to leverage the integration, digitizing 100% of home equity closings and earning a perfect member Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 100 as a result.

“Our members can now complete a home equity closing in minutes—whether in-branch, with a mobile notary, or remotely,” said Austin Coleman, SVP of Mortgage Lending at America First Credit Union. “We’ve turned what was once a slow, paper-heavy process into a seamless, fully digital experience that’s faster for our members, easier for our staff, and consistent across every loan type.”

With this integration, lenders can create Snapdocs closings—including hybrid, eNote, and fully digital closings leveraging remote online notarization (RON)—directly within MeridianLink Consumer. Once the closing is complete, signed documents automatically flow from Snapdocs back into MeridianLink Consumer, ensuring consistency across workflows while reducing costs, shortening cycle times, and delivering a superior borrower experience.

“As homeowners tap into record levels of equity, home equity loans have become a core growth and retention strategy for many lenders,” said Camelia Martin, Vice President of eMortgage Strategy & Industry Affairs at Snapdocs. “This increased demand gives lenders an opportunity to realize the operational advantages of digitizing home equity closings, while delivering the seamless experience today’s consumers expect. Connecting Snapdocs with MeridianLink Consumer positions lenders to meet the growing demand for home equity lending while improving efficiency.”

This partnership is well-timed as home equity lending continues to grow. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), originations of open-ended HELOCs and closed-end home equity loans rose 7.2% year-over-year in 2024, while total outstanding home equity debt increased by over 10%. Nearly four in ten consumers are using home equity for debt consolidation, underscoring the need for high-volume, efficient workflows1.

“MeridianLink Consumer was built to help lenders originate faster and smarter,” said Wes Zauner, Vice President, Product Management at MeridianLink. “Our partnership with Snapdocs embeds best-in-class digital closing directly within the MeridianLink One platform, giving lenders a unified, end-to-end home equity workflow that reduces friction, strengthens compliance, and improves borrower satisfaction.”

About Snapdocs

Snapdocs is the leading digital closing provider, connecting the people, processes, and technologies that power mortgage closings. Its AI-driven platform automates interactions among lenders, title companies, and investors from pre-closing through post-close. Paired with white-glove customer service and connectivity to the industry’s largest settlement and notary networks, Snapdocs makes closings fast, accurate, and efficient. For more information, visit www.snapdocs.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification software solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike. For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.