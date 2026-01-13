-

Sterlington Advises NBHC Management Team on Vista Bancshares Acquisition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterlington advised the management team of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) in connection with its acquisition of Vista Bancshares, Inc. and Vista Bank. The transaction has now closed.

The transaction expands NBHC’s footprint into key growth markets including Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin, Lubbock, and Palm Beach, and positions the combined organisation with approximately $12.6 billion in pro forma assets.

The work reflects Sterlington’s ongoing representation of management teams in complex corporate matters, including many in the financial institutions industry. For FY2025, Sterlington was the third ranked firm for U.S. targets and sellers in sponsor M&A exit transactions by deal value in Mergermarket’s FY2025 league tables.

Partners Jeremy L. Goldstein, Christopher S. Harrison, and Kristy Fields led the Sterlington team in the transaction.

About Sterlington

Sterlington PLLC is a full-service law firm focusing on complex corporate, litigation, executive compensation, and private wealth matters. As a firm, we focus on the economic as well as the legal aspects of our matters.

Among other strengths, Sterlington is the ultimate law firm for founders, senior executives, and UHNWIs as well as their related businesses.

Visit us at www.sterlingtonlaw.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Amanda Sims
Communications Manager
Sterlington
amanda.sims@sterlingtonlaw.com

