Ranpak and Medline Partner to Advance Automation and Sustainable Packaging Across High-Volume Distribution Operations

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader in sustainable packaging automation technology and solutions, today announced the expansion of its automation footprint through an expanded partnership with Medline Industries, the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care.

Through this collaboration, Medline has deployed Ranpak’s Cut’it!™ EVO right-sizing machine and Form’it!™ case erector – two automated packaging systems designed to modernize end-of-line packaging – providing a scalable solution that optimizes throughput, improves labor efficiency, and enhances sustainability across Medline’s high-volume outbound operations.

Cut’it!™ EVO advanced automated right-sizing system optimizes the height of shipping boxes after items have been picked and packed to minimize void and automatically closes and seals them – reducing shipped volume and consolidating packaging SKUs.

Form’it!™ automated case erector forms and seals corrugated boxes from flat blanks to deliver consistent, ready-to-pack cartons at high speed.

“Medline is a valued leader in healthcare distribution and Ranpak is proud to support its commitment to efficiency and sustainability through our automation technology,” said Bryan Boatner, Ranpak’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The deployment of the Cut’it!™ EVO and Form’it!™ systems demonstrates how intelligent packaging solutions can meaningfully benefit business and enhance customer experience at scale for customers across sectors and specialties.”

By introducing four Cut’it!™ EVO systems and five Form’it!™ systems integrated into four outbound lines and supported by a consolidated set of carton footprints at one distribution center, Medline can now handle more than 10,000 cartons per day at that facility while maintaining operational flexibility to support future needs. These solutions also allow the company to reduce its carton assortment from 18 SKUs to just four, while simultaneously improving labor efficiency by streamlining repetitive manual tasks and promoting employee upskilling to higher-value responsibilities.

“When we can get our customers what they need using smaller and more sustainable packages, that’s a meaningful operational benefit. Using Ranpak’s end-of-line solutions allows us to rightsize our packaging materials while also adopting packaging that uses recyclable paper, increasing the sustainability profile and lowering the shipped volume of our packages while providing convenience for our customers,” said Daniel Schwartz, Vice President of Engineering, Operations at Medline.

Through this partnership Ranpak is expanding its role within healthcare distribution where speed, precision, and sustainability are operational imperatives, while supporting Medline’s sustainability and efficiency goals to build a more resilient and modern distribution network.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that improve supply chain performance and reduce environmental impact. With a global footprint and a reputation for innovation, Ranpak helps businesses transition away from plastic packaging through its extensive line of paper-based products and advanced automation systems. For more information, visit www.ranpak.com.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 43,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.