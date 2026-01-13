Curtiss-Wright and Green Hills Software Introduce High-Performance COTS Solution for Safety-Critical Avionics Systems

ASHBURN, Va. & SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright and Green Hills Software today announced the availability of a new high-performance commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solution that brings safety-certifiable computing to a broader range of aerospace applications. The integrated platform combines Curtiss-Wright’s SOSA® aligned V3-1222 3U VPX processing module with Green Hills Software’s FACE® certified INTEGRITY®-178 tuMP™ real-time operating system (RTOS). The combined solution delivers an efficient and proven path to deploy open standards-based advanced multicore systems in environments that demand the highest levels of functional safety assurance, including airworthiness certification.

“This solution delivers a modular and safety-certifiable computing foundation that reduces integration risk and helps customers bring critical capabilities to market faster,” said Lee Brown, general manager of C5ISR, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions. “As technology cycles accelerate, it’s essential that we support our customers with proven tools to meet safety requirements while keeping pace with mission needs. This collaboration helps accomplish both.”

The Curtiss-Wright V3-1222 features the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, which combines six performance-cores and eight efficient-cores, along with integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics—all in a single-slot 3U VPX footprint. Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS supports both bound multi-processing (BMP) and symmetric multi-processing (SMP), allowing developers to assign specific workloads to optimal core types to maximize throughput and determinism. In addition to running multiple workloads in parallel, INTEGRITY-178 tuMP uniquely enables a multi-threaded, safety-critical workload to execute across multiple cores. Together, these technologies support system developers targeting the highest Design Assurance Level (DAL A) certification objectives, including compliance with A(M)C 20-193/DO-178C and A(M)C 20-152A/DO-254 guidance.

“The combination of the INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS running on the V3-1222 presents unique opportunities to take advantage of the hybrid architecture of the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor,” said Renu Navale, VP and general manager, Critical Infrastructure, Federal & Aerospace Division, Intel Corporation. “Avionics systems can benefit from optimizing power efficiency and determinism by assigning tasks that are high-priority but lower in processing requirements to the more efficient E-cores.”

This solution is engineered to meet the demanding needs of programs requiring certifiable multicore computing, including:

Defense applications: tactical radar systems, flight control computers, and sensor fusion

Commercial aviation: digital cockpit systems, primary and multifunction displays, enhanced flight vision systems

Industrial and air mobility: autonomous flight control, safety-critical robotics, and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) platforms

Curtiss-Wright and Green Hills Software have a long history of collaboration on Intel processor-based safety-certifiable platforms. The new V3-1222 solution builds on prior joint efforts, adding significantly more processing power and graphics capability while maintaining support for rigorous safety and airworthiness requirements. The V3-1222 also includes unique board-level features such as a CardFail signal tied to onboard Built-In Test capabilities, and support for high-bandwidth PCIe Gen 3 lanes, enabling advanced data throughput in system architectures. The V3-1222 processing module includes trusted computing features to protect against physical and remote attacks. The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS provides a Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS) operating environment capable of hosting Multi-Level Security (MLS) applications and has been used to meet National Security Agency’s “Raise the Bar” security standard for cross domain solutions (CDS).

