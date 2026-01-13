Blue Origin and Nimbus Power Systems Successfully Complete Simulated Launch Test of Fuel Cells for Life Support in Space

GROTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a key milestone for future human spaceflight, Nimbus Power Systems today announced the successful completion of shock and vibration tests on Nimbus’ advanced, gravity-independent fuel cell technology. The tests simulated the anticipated mechanical loads, including launch, for NASA’s upcoming Artemis crewed missions to the Moon. The fuel cell met all performance targets throughout the tests, demonstrating the system’s structural and operational readiness for future flight integration.

Fuel cells react oxygen and hydrogen to produce electricity, heat, and potable water, three vital resources for crewed space operations. Nimbus’ innovative water management technology removes product water via a combination of capillary and hydraulic forces that are uncompromised by the space environment. This water management advantage decreases system complexity and offers significant mass savings, resulting in more reliable and affordable space operations.

“These test results reflect the successful collaboration between Blue Origin and Nimbus Power Systems on advanced Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology specifically tailored to space applications,” said John Couluris, Senior Vice President of Lunar Permanence at Blue Origin. “We continue to leverage the latest advances in Nimbus’ terrestrial fuel cell technology to accelerate Blue Origin’s in-house fuel cell solutions for in-space and lunar products.”

“This demanding hardware demonstration is the culmination of more than a year of close cooperation between the talented teams at Nimbus and Blue Origin,” said Michael Gorman, CEO of Nimbus Power Systems. “It speaks to the reliability of the underlying technology and our combined attention to product detail. We look forward to supporting Blue Origin’s commercial space objectives by continuing to harmonize space and terrestrial fuel cell supply chains to lower costs and increase reliability for both applications.”

Blue Origin currently licenses Nimbus Power System’s fuel cell technology for its Blue Moon Lunar Lander program and other space applications. NASA will use the Blue Moon lander for its Artemis campaign to safely send astronauts from lunar orbit to the Moon’s surface and back for expeditions on the lunar surface.

About Nimbus Power Systems

Nimbus Power System Inc. is a Groton, CT, USA company developing fuel cell systems for the heavy-duty mobility, aerospace, and stationary power markets. The company’s primary mission is to provide high-efficiency replacements for heavy-duty engines currently serving these markets while serving adjacent markets, including space applications, via product sales, license, and support agreements.

About Blue Origin

Blue Origin is building a road to space for the benefit of Earth, humanity’s blue origin. Blue Origin is focused on radically reducing the cost of access to space and harnessing its vast resources while mobilizing future generations to realize this mission. Blue Origin builds and operates reusable rocket engines, launch vehicles, in-space systems, and lunar landers. Discover more at BlueOrigin.com.