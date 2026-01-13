StarLIMS Announces Strategic Investment by Turn/River Capital

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StarLIMS, a global enterprise informatics platform for laboratories, today announced a strategic investment by Turn/River Capital, a leading software private equity firm. Existing investor Francisco Partners will exit its investment as a result of this transaction.

StarLIMS powers manufacturing and research lab operations worldwide. The company enables greater data automation and visibility, regulatory control, and workflow management, with a product suite that includes: Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELN), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), and Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS). Looking ahead, StarLIMS sees a significant opportunity to responsibly embed AI across its platform and operating model to accelerate insight generation, extend automation at scale, and drive durable value for customers.

Turn/River’s investment marks an important milestone in StarLIMS’ evolution, positioning it to accelerate its product innovation, deepen customer engagement, and expand into new markets. “Our mission has always been to empower laboratories with data-driven insights and robust informatics solutions that make scientific work more efficient, compliant, and connected,” said Trey Cook, Chief Executive Officer of StarLIMS. “Turn/River’s deep experience scaling global software companies will help us accelerate our mission and impact.”

Turn/River’s investment underscores its commitment to advancing software companies that are critical to modern industries. “StarLIMS represents the type of software leader we seek: innovative, mission-driven, and essential to its customers’ success,” said Matthew Amico, Partner at Turn/River Capital. “We’re excited to partner closely with the StarLIMS team to build on this strong foundation and accelerate product innovation and customer value,” added Priya Diwakar, Senior Vice President at Turn/River Capital.

“It has been rewarding to partner with Trey and the leadership team at StarLIMS to strengthen its position as a leading provider of laboratory informatics software,” said Ezra Perlman, Co-President at Francisco Partners. “We look forward to StarLIMS’ continued success in this next chapter,” added Nick Nelson, Vice President at Francisco Partners.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Turn/River. Harris Williams served as the exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Francisco Partners and StarLIMS.

About StarLIMS

As a recognized leader in LIMS and informatics solutions, StarLIMS is committed to providing quality products and services to over 1,100 customers across the globe. Found in more than 2,000 laboratories, StarLIMS serves life sciences, CDMOs, food & beverage, chemical, agrochemical, oil & gas, consumer goods, contract testing, R&D, public health, and clinical diagnostics organizations. With a modern R&D ELN incorporated into its portfolio, StarLIMS addresses the critical challenges customers face in finding an advanced platform that supports them from R&D through commercialization. Learn more at www.starlims.com.

About Turn/River Capital

Turn/River Capital is a private equity firm that applies a proprietary growth engineering strategy to investing, partnering with software businesses to accelerate growth and build enduring value. The firm’s team of equal parts investors and operators provides hands-on operational support and the flexible capital to systematically scale marketing, sales, and customer success at its portfolio companies. Founded in 2012 and based in San Francisco, Turn/River invests globally with a focus on North America and Europe. Learn more at www.turnriver.com.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in over 500 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With over $50 billion in capital raised to date, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.