Tahoe Therapeutics and Alloy Therapeutics to Form Joint Venture and Develop First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugates for Hard-to-Treat Cancers

BOSTON & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tahoe Therapeutics and Alloy Therapeutics announced today that they are forming a jointly seeded new company focused on developing first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.

The joint venture will advance two ADC programs directed at novel tumor targets discovered by Tahoe using its proprietary Mosaic platform and large-scale, perturbative single-cell datasets. The collaboration reflects a strong strategic fit between Tahoe’s ability to identify high-confidence, tumor-selective targets using its AI-powered virtual cell models and Alloy’s end-to-end capabilities in biologic drug engineering, ADC design, and company creation through its venture studio 82VS.

Over the past year, Tahoe analyzed a subset of its proprietary multi-million-cell datasets and identified tens of tumor-specific surface antigens, many of which had taken decades to discover previously, and most of which are novel. Tahoe subsequently validated the most promising targets across multiple independent assays and clinical samples. After rigorous evaluation, Alloy recognized the exceptional therapeutic potential of these targets, catalyzing the decision to jointly spin out a dedicated ADC development company around two of them.

“We are excited to partner with Tahoe and were immediately impressed by the depth and quality of biological insight generated by the Mosaic platform,” said Errik Anderson, Founder and CEO of Alloy Therapeutics. “With our track record of 20 clinical programs discovered with Alloy platforms and services, including multiple drugs in Phase III, we are well positioned to translate the cutting-edge biology from world-class target rich companies like Tahoe into optimized therapeutics.”

Under the structure of the joint venture, Tahoe and Alloy will co-invest, co-build, and co-lead the new company. Tahoe will contribute its novel targets and biomarker insights, while Alloy will provide its ADC engineering platforms, translational development expertise, and 82VS company creation infrastructure. Together, the team aims to efficiently advance both ADC programs to key value-inflection points suitable for independent financing or pharma partnerships.

“Our datasets and AI models are enabling the discovery of novel targets,” said Nima Alidoust, co-founder and CEO of Tahoe Therapeutics. “Alloy, which has had a strong track record in developing first-in-class biologics, shares this excitement with us, and that is a strong validation of the biology discovered by our platform. This joint venture is also a preview of the business model our platform enables: building new companies alongside partners with complementary capabilities."

Combining Tahoe’s AI-powered approach to understanding novel tumor biology with Alloy’s fully integrated drug discovery, development, and company creation capabilities creates a highly efficient path to translate novel biologic insights into first-in-class drugs for patients in need.

About Tahoe Therapeutics

Tahoe Therapeutics is building AI-powered models of the human cell to design better drugs for more patients. Its technology platform generates large-scale, perturbative single-cell datasets that enable a new generation of biological foundation models. Based in South San Francisco, Tahoe was founded by a team of scientists and technologists advancing the frontiers of drug discovery, genomics, and machine learning. Learn more at tahoebio.ai.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the future of drug discovery and development with AI-powered platforms and scientific expertise. Through a collaborative partnership approach, Alloy provides access to technologies, services, and company-creation capabilities that are foundational to discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across multiple therapeutic modalities: antibodies, bispecifics, TCRs, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery. Alloy integrates AI/ML into its discovery and development infrastructure, combining proprietary models, real-world data, and human expertise to help partners advance therapeutic programs. At Alloy, we are redefining biologics redevelopment by reducing the time and cost to advance programs from discovery to human data. Join the Alloy Therapeutics community by visiting www.alloytx.com and following Alloy on LinkedIn.

About 82VS

82VS is the venture studio of Alloy Therapeutics, empowering exceptional scientist-entrepreneurs building therapeutic drug companies leveraging Alloy’s platforms and services. Aligned with the collaborative ecosystem ethos at Alloy, 82VS looks to partner and collaborate at every stage of the process supporting teams from ideation through to company creation, discovery, financing, and scaling of their businesses. Learn more at www.82vs.com.