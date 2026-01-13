Vizient and AdventHealth Expand Agreement for Advanced Data and Digital Services

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient®, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, today announced a renewed and expanded agreement with AdventHealth, one of the largest non-profit health systems in the United States. The expanded collaboration enhances AdventHealth’s access to Vizient’s robust data and digital offerings, including the Vizient Clinical Data Base and the AAMC-Vizient Clinical Practice Solutions Center®.

“This expanded collaboration underscores AdventHealth's approach to using data and digital innovation to deliver more connected, personal and effective whole-person care,” said Michael Cacciatore MD, chief clinical officer for AdventHealth. “By harnessing Vizient’s advanced analytics, we can translate complex data into meaningful insights that help our teams deliver the safest, highest-quality care and help people feel whole.”

In 2024, Vizient recognized five AdventHealth hospitals with a Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award, which recognizes participating healthcare organizations on the quality of patient care in safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and variation in care. The award factors in measures from the Vizient Clinical Data Base and includes performance data from the HCAHPS survey and the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Networks.

Through the agreement, AdventHealth will expand access to the Clinical Data Base to more than 50 facilities for comparative benchmarking, performance analytics and clinical insights to support data-informed strategies in quality improvement and value-based care initiatives. The inclusion of the AAMC-Vizient Clinical Practice Solutions Center® offers physician-level analytics to support academic and community practice excellence.

“We are honored to expand our collaboration with AdventHealth, a system known for its forward-thinking approach to clinical innovation,” said Arun Ramasubramanian, president, Data and Digital, Vizient. “Our Data and Digital solutions will continue to empower AdventHealth in their mission to deliver high-quality, efficient and personalized care.”

The expanded agreement builds upon a decades-long partnership and reflects the evolving needs of health systems to integrate AI, analytics and operational tools in pursuit of higher-value care.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, provides solutions and services to more than two-thirds of the nation’s acute care providers and more than one-third of ambulatory providers. Vizient offers proprietary data and analytics to deliver unique clinical and operational insights and a contract portfolio representing $156 billion in annual purchasing volume enabling the delivery of cost-effective care. With its acquisition of Kaufman Hall in 2024, Vizient expanded its advisory services to help providers achieve financial, clinical and operational excellence. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.