Realfinity and Homa Partner to Offer Homebuyers Mortgage Rates 0.75% Below Market

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realfinity, the AI-powered mortgage infrastructure platform, and Homa, the AI-enabled homebuying platform transforming how buyers search, evaluate, and transact, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver more affordable and transparent home financing. Through this collaboration, eligible Homa buyers will have access to mortgage rates 0.75% below the national average, powered by Realfinity’s mortgage origination capabilities.

Eligible Homa buyers receive rate offers 0.75% below market through Realfinity’s embedded mortgage experience. Share

Homa’s platform offers a modern alternative to the traditional agent model by combining on-demand tours, intelligent pricing insight, automated offer drafting, disclosure summaries, and AI-guided closing support. Realfinity complements this innovation by providing the capital, compliance, and mortgage origination infrastructure that makes efficient, low-cost mortgage execution possible.

Key Partnership Highlights

Meaningfully lower mortgage rates: Eligible Homa buyers receive rate offers 0.75% below market through Realfinity’s embedded mortgage experience.

Eligible Homa buyers receive rate offers 0.75% below market through Realfinity’s embedded mortgage experience. Unified offer-to-close workflow: Buyers receive a fully embedded pre-approval experience inside Homa. They can upload documents upfront, get pre-approved before they even start shopping, and move seamlessly from discovery to underwriting and closing.

Buyers receive a fully embedded pre-approval experience inside Homa. They can upload documents upfront, get pre-approved before they even start shopping, and move seamlessly from discovery to underwriting and closing. Embedded compliance & automation: Realfinity’s infrastructure ensures compliant workflows, fast credit decisions, and streamlined closing aligned with Homa’s modern transaction model.

Realfinity’s infrastructure ensures compliant workflows, fast credit decisions, and streamlined closing aligned with Homa’s modern transaction model. Shared mission: Both companies are committed to increasing transparency, lowering transaction costs, and modernizing the homebuying experience for the next generation of consumers.

“Today marks a milestone in how homebuyers access real estate and financing in a single, seamless flow. At Realfinity, we’re building the rails that let partners like Arman Javaherian and the Homa team offer lending directly to their clients. Our API-driven infrastructure transforms the process from application to closing, delivering lower rates through AI-powered underwriting and dramatically reducing sales costs by embedding mortgages at the point of sale. This partnership moves us one step closer to making homeownership smarter, simpler, and more accessible,” said Luca Dahlhausen, CEO of Realfinity.

“Our mission at Homa is to empower buyers while making homeownership more accessible. By teaming with Realfinity, we’re layering in a financing experience built for the modern consumer,” said Arman Javaherian, CEO and co-founder of Homa. “Together, we’re significantly lowering costs, increasing transparency, and giving buyers a smarter way to purchase and finance one of the biggest and most important purchases of their lives.”

Homa customers are already closing on homes and using this intelligent mortgage platform to achieve critical cost savings. According to John Harrison, a Homa user based in the Tampa area, “Homa made everything intuitive and comfortable, from the initial offer to closing. Realfinity worked with Homa to secure an amazing rate that met my needs. As soon as I explored Homa’s website, I knew this was the future of homebuying. Their tech capabilities are second to none, and the incredible rate from Realfinity made the overall process seamless and enjoyable.”

About Homa

Homa is an AI-powered homebuying platform built around a new model of real estate — one that lets buyers keep 75% or more of the buyer’s agent commission while still getting expert-level support throughout the entire transaction. By combining intuitive tools with AI trained on state-specific laws, MLS data, and real estate best practices, Homa gives consumers guidance that used to be locked behind traditional real estate agents.

Founded by former Zillow Senior Director Arman Javaherian and AI PhD Federico Campeoto, Homa was built in collaboration with real estate and technology leaders to simplify every step of buying a home. Buyers can schedule tours, review disclosures, analyze pricing, draft offers, navigate inspections, and manage closing — all in one seamless place, with both AI and human support when needed.

With 82% of buyers now using AI tools during their home search — and nearly half considering buying a home without a traditional agent — Homa gives today’s consumers the confidence, savings, and control to purchase a home on their own terms.

For more information, visit: www.tryhoma.com.

About Realfinity

Realfinity is a mortgage technology company empowering local lenders and advisors with AI-driven origination infrastructure. Its platform brings modern automation and intelligence to one of the largest and most outdated sectors in finance.

Realfinity is modernizing the $12 trillion mortgage market with AI-powered infrastructure that cuts origination costs, reduces inefficiencies, and empowers local Mom and Pop lenders, realtors, and wealth advisors to compete with tech enabled national lenders. By rebuilding the full mortgage origination stack on intelligent, agentic workflows, Realfinity enables partners to offer faster, lower-cost, and more transparent mortgages, without scaling human labor.

With over $150 million in funded originations, Realfinity’s B2B2C platform delivers end-to-end automation, real-time credit decisions, and direct access to capital markets, redefining how mortgages are manufactured and distributed.

For more information, visit: https://rfm.io/.