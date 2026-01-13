-

AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Beazley Bermuda Insurance Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Beazley Bermuda Insurance Limited (BBIL) (Bermuda) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a+” pca (Excellent). The outlook assigned to the PCA is stable.

The PCA reflects BBIL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The PCA also factors in lift from BBIL’s ultimate parent, Beazley plc, reflecting the strategic importance of BBIL to the group.

BBIL’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is expected to be at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as the understanding that BBIL will follow Beazley plc’s prudent reserving and investment strategy. BBIL’s risk-adjusted capitalisation will be supported by a large capital base (USD 531 million at the start of 2026).

BBIL is expected to achieve an adequate operating performance assessment over the medium term, supported by profitable, albeit potentially somewhat volatile, underwriting results despite the softening pricing environment. Investment income is expected to contribute meaningfully to BBIL’s overall earnings, particularly in the initial years of business.

Beazley plc has a well-established profile, with a strong franchise as an internationally recognised insurance group operating principally at Lloyd’s. BBIL will enable the group to widen its footprint and gain access to Bermuda’s reinsurance market. The company’s portfolio is expected to complement that of Beazley plc and provide additional diversification over the long term.

This press release relates to Preliminary Credit Assessments that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all assessment information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual assessments referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating and Assessment opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Romeo Berti
Senior Financial Analyst
+44 20 7397 0267
romeo.berti@ambest.com

Tim Prince
Director, Analytics
+44 20 7397 0320
tim.prince@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Romeo Berti
Senior Financial Analyst
+44 20 7397 0267
romeo.berti@ambest.com

Tim Prince
Director, Analytics
+44 20 7397 0320
tim.prince@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best/LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Post-Telecommunication Joint Stock Insurance Corporation

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good), and the Vietnam National Scale Rating of aaa.VN (Exceptional) of Post-Telecommunication Joint Stock Insurance Corporation (PTI) (Vietnam). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect PTI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile a...

Best’s Special Report: US Personal Lines Momentum Continues to Drive Property/Casualty Insurance Segment’s Improved Underwriting Results Through Third-Quarter 2025

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Despite heavy losses following the California wildfires and multiple severe convective storms during first-quarter 2025, favorable results in the succeeding two quarters led to improved direct incurred loss ratios year over year for the U.S. property/casualty industry through the first nine months as well as for the segment’s largest two lines of business - homeowners/farmowners and private passenger auto, according to a new AM Best report. These results are deta...

Best’s Special Report: Non-Life Run-Off Insurers Illustrate a Changing Reinsurance Landscape

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The role of companies specializing in run-off transactions has morphed into being a key strategic capital partner for the insurance sector, helping companies to optimize capital, simplify operations and refocus on core business, according to a new AM Best report. While the non-life run-off insurance sector continues to exhibit a healthy volume of transactions, its composition has grown increasingly concentrated among a handful of dominant players. Historically, r...
Back to Newsroom