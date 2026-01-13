Saie Named an Official Partner of the New York Knicks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a brand-new partnership with Saie, a clean beauty brand that focuses on high-performance formulas and sustainable packaging, naming the brand an Official Partner of the New York Knicks.

With this partnership, Saie will receive brand exposure in Madison Square Garden through in-arena LED signage and GardenVision features during Knicks regular season home games. Saie will be featured on the 7th Avenue LED Marquee sign, making the brand visible to the millions of people who walk by The Garden every day.

“The Knicks are always looking for new ways to grow and strengthen our fanbase, including expanding the reach of our marketing partnerships,” said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President Global Sports and Entertainment Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “We are excited to launch this relationship with Saie and look forward to connecting with new audiences through this partnership.”

“Saie has always been shaped by the energy of New York, and partnering with the Knicks feels so full circle,” said Laney Crowell, CEO & Founder of Saie. “The grit and performance of the Knicks represent the same qualities that inspire us to create long lasting, high performing products like our newest 16-hour setting spray CitySet. We’re so excited to expand our community and be part of such an iconic cultural moment in the city that built us.”

Additionally, Saie will appear on the Knicks website as part of rotating banner advertisements further amplifying the brand’s presence.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at msgsports.com.

About Saie

Saie is a clean, performance-driven makeup brand with a mission to feel good and do good, for people and the planet. Founded in 2019 by beauty industry veteran, Laney Crowell, Saie set a new industry standard with high-performance formulas, sustainable packaging and practices, and a promise to create positive change. Saie's name comes from its highly engaged community: When they say it, Saie creates it. Saie's award-winning products are elevated, effortless, and easy to use – best known for their signature lilac packaging, skincare properties and the trademarked SaieGlow™ . Formulated using only the purest, safest ingredients, Saie omits over 2,000 harmful ingredients and is proud to hold Climate Neutral and Leaping Bunny certifications. Available at Sephora stores nationwide and saiehello.com.