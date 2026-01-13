Aspect and Cinareo Partner to Connect Scenario-Driven Capacity Planning With Real-Time Workforce Execution

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect, a leader in workforce management and workforce engagement solutions, and Cinareo, a cloud-based capacity planning & insights platform, today announced a partnership designed to help contact centers move from planning to performance faster, smarter, and with proven impact.

Organizations increasingly struggle to align customer experience (CX) targets, budgets, and hiring plans with the realities of day-to-day workforce operations. While workforce management systems forecast demand and build schedules, many teams still use spreadsheets and siloed assumptions to model “what-if” scenarios, compare service-cost tradeoffs, and govern long-range staffing decisions. The Aspect-Cinareo partnership closes this planning and decision-support gap by connecting scenario-based capacity planning to real-time scheduling and intraday execution.

“Contact center leaders need a defensible plan they can trust, and the ability to operationalize that plan as conditions change,” said Anna DeGraftenreed, VP Partner Ecosystem. “By partnering with Cinareo, we’re linking scenario-driven capacity planning and financial alignment with Aspect’s real-time scheduling and intraday management, so teams can make better decisions earlier and deliver more consistent outcomes.”

“Cinareo was built to eliminate the limitations and risks of spreadsheet-based planning by providing structured, scenario-based capacity planning across staffing, financials, and recruitment,” said Karen Elliott, CEO. “Together with Aspect, we’re delivering a unified workflow from planning to execution so organizations can plan with confidence, staff accurately, and adapt easily as demand changes.”

Connecting decisions to delivery: how the partnership works

With this partnership, Cinareo delivers guided, scenario-based capacity plans across weekly and monthly horizons - supporting planning up to 52 weeks and extending up to three years - aligned to budgets, hiring windows, and service targets. Once plans are approved, Aspect enables organizations to translate requirements into actionable schedules and manage intraday adjustments as conditions change. Shared assumptions, plan-vs-actual visibility, and executive-ready views help operations and finance stay aligned.

The Aspect and Cinareo partnership helps organizations:

Plan with precision by modeling multi-channel, multi-skill capacity and comparing what-if scenarios in minutes to select the optimal service-cost tradeoff.

by modeling multi-channel, multi-skill capacity and comparing what-if scenarios in minutes to select the optimal service-cost tradeoff. Execute with confidence by turning approved capacity plans into schedules and intraday actions that keep service and cost performance on track as demand shifts.

by turning approved capacity plans into schedules and intraday actions that keep service and cost performance on track as demand shifts. Prove impact with plan-vs-actual variance tracking, thresholds, and financial views that support faster, more confident decision-making and validated ROI.

