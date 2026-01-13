-

Secure Properties Acquires 15-Property Take 5 Oil Change Portfolio Sale-Leaseback with Driven Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secure Properties (“Secure”), a leading real estate investment firm specializing in net lease assets, announced today that it has acquired a 15-property portfolio operated under the Take 5 Oil Change banner through a direct, long-term sale-leaseback with Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN). The portfolio spans high-growth markets across the South and Midwest and represents a meaningful expansion of Secure’s presence in the automotive services category.

The assets serve as essential operating locations for Take 5 Oil Change, one of the fastest-growing quick-lube service providers in the United States. Each property is backed by a new long-term NNN lease, aligning with Secure’s strategy of investing in durable, operationally essential real estate that supports category-leading operators.

“This acquisition reflects the continued growth of our platform and our focus on building long-term partnerships with leading operators,” said Brian Mansouri, Managing Principal & Chief Investment Officer of Secure Properties. “We’ve built Secure to be a reliable, efficient capital partner for multi-site operators like Driven Brands, and this portfolio is another step forward as we continue to scale.”

This acquisition reinforces Secure’s broader strategy of scaling its mission-critical and service-oriented portfolio. The firm continues to target essential, high-margin operating businesses with strong brand positioning and durable cash flows.

The transaction was brokered by Eddie Otocka of Surmount, who facilitated the sale-leaseback on behalf of the seller and coordinated the multi-market execution.

About Take 5 Oil Change / Driven Brands

Take 5 Oil Change is one of the fastest-growing quick-lube service chains in the United States, offering a unique “stay-in-your-car” model and operating a rapidly expanding national footprint. Driven Brands is a leading automotive services company with more than 5,000 locations across North America.

About Secure Properties

Secure Properties is a real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and managing high-quality assets through a range of institutional, joint venture, and private capital structures. With a growing national footprint, Secure Properties leverages deep market expertise, long-standing relationships, and flexible capital solutions to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for its partners.

For more information, visit www.secureproperties.com.

Contacts

SecureProperties@icrinc.com

Industry:

Secure Properties

Release Versions
English

Contacts

SecureProperties@icrinc.com

More News From Secure Properties

Secure Properties Appoints Kris Sanderson as Managing Director & Principal to Lead Firm’s National Net Lease Acquisitions Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secure Properties, a leading real estate investment firm specializing in net lease assets, today announced the appointment of Kris Sanderson as Managing Director and Principal, where she will lead acquisition efforts nationwide as the firm continues to scale its portfolio and expand its investment platforms. Secure currently owns more than 400 properties and manages over $1.5 billion in assets, with a growing focus on acquiring sale-leaseback and net-lease assets sour...
Back to Newsroom