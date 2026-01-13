Secure Properties Acquires 15-Property Take 5 Oil Change Portfolio Sale-Leaseback with Driven Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secure Properties (“Secure”), a leading real estate investment firm specializing in net lease assets, announced today that it has acquired a 15-property portfolio operated under the Take 5 Oil Change banner through a direct, long-term sale-leaseback with Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN). The portfolio spans high-growth markets across the South and Midwest and represents a meaningful expansion of Secure’s presence in the automotive services category.

The assets serve as essential operating locations for Take 5 Oil Change, one of the fastest-growing quick-lube service providers in the United States. Each property is backed by a new long-term NNN lease, aligning with Secure’s strategy of investing in durable, operationally essential real estate that supports category-leading operators.

“This acquisition reflects the continued growth of our platform and our focus on building long-term partnerships with leading operators,” said Brian Mansouri, Managing Principal & Chief Investment Officer of Secure Properties. “We’ve built Secure to be a reliable, efficient capital partner for multi-site operators like Driven Brands, and this portfolio is another step forward as we continue to scale.”

This acquisition reinforces Secure’s broader strategy of scaling its mission-critical and service-oriented portfolio. The firm continues to target essential, high-margin operating businesses with strong brand positioning and durable cash flows.

The transaction was brokered by Eddie Otocka of Surmount, who facilitated the sale-leaseback on behalf of the seller and coordinated the multi-market execution.

About Take 5 Oil Change / Driven Brands

Take 5 Oil Change is one of the fastest-growing quick-lube service chains in the United States, offering a unique “stay-in-your-car” model and operating a rapidly expanding national footprint. Driven Brands is a leading automotive services company with more than 5,000 locations across North America.

About Secure Properties

Secure Properties is a real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and managing high-quality assets through a range of institutional, joint venture, and private capital structures. With a growing national footprint, Secure Properties leverages deep market expertise, long-standing relationships, and flexible capital solutions to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for its partners.

For more information, visit www.secureproperties.com.