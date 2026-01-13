Interim HealthCare Inc. Acquires Its Second-Largest Franchise

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation’s leading network of home health care and staffing services that span the care continuum, has acquired its second-largest franchisee and one of the longest-tenured franchise operations in the Interim HealthCare network.

Effective January 1, 2026, Interim’s corporate operations expanded to include the Upstate and Midlands of South Carolina, along with a hospice location in Atlanta. Local franchise leadership will now report into Interim HealthCare’s headquarters.

“This is an exciting milestone for Interim HealthCare and a reflection of the strength of our franchise network,” said Rexanne Domico, President and CEO of Interim HealthCare. “This South Carolina franchise built an exceptional reputation over 46 years, serving patients, clients, and families with the same passion and commitment to quality that defines Interim HealthCare nationwide. By coming together, we deepen our shared purpose of delivering exceptional care and service to every client, every day.”

“For our patients, caregivers, referral partners, and the communities we serve in South Carolina, this is not about change; it’s about continuity and investment,” said Chris Lupo, Managing Partner at InvestSouth, which previously owned the franchise. “Care teams will continue delivering the same trusted service people know today, backed by an even stronger connection to Interim HealthCare’s clinical, operational, and support resources.”

To learn more about buying and operating an Interim HealthCare franchise business, please visit: www.interimfranchising.com. To learn more about Interim HealthCare’s variety of service offerings, please visit https://www.interimhealthcare.com/.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. is a national network of locally owned and operated franchise locations that provide a comprehensive range of healthcare services and staffing solutions. Founded in 1966, Interim HealthCare is the only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care and strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through more than 300 care centers across the U.S. Interim HealthCare franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions, and other healthcare professionals who deliver 25 million hours of home care each year. They serve 190,000 people across a variety of needs, including home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care, and medical staffing. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.