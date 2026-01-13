Eastern Bank Announces Owen Security Solutions As A Commercial Banking Customer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastern Bank is pleased to announce Owen Security Solutions, Inc. (“Owen Security”) as a new commercial banking customer. Founded in 1973, Owen Security provides comprehensive security alarm, fire protection and smart video monitoring solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, government and small business customers. Eastern is providing a comprehensive banking solution to support Owen Security’s working capital for growth initiatives, as well as a revolving line of credit and full suite of cash management services for ongoing operations.

“For over 50 years, Owen Security has helped businesses and homes stay safe, and we look forward to supporting their continued plans for growth and daily operations,” said Greg Buscone, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer of Eastern Bank.

“Eastern Bank understands the banking needs not only of the security alarm sector but also of family-owned businesses, and that means a lot as the second generation of my family leading this business,” said Justin Owen, Owner & CEO of Owen Security Solutions. “The team’s expertise and responsiveness have made the process of our working together seamless, and we value their commitment to helping us grow and serve our customers.”

Eastern Bank provides a range of commercial financing offerings to help companies across many industries improve cash flow, increase efficiencies and build for the future. Commercial lending solutions include working capital/lines of credit, equipment/term loans, real estate loans, acquisition financing, asset-based lending, franchise lending and employee stock ownership plan-related financing.

The Commercial Banking team advising Owen Security includes: Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer Greg Buscone; Senior Vice President and Commercial Group Director Brendan O’Neill; Senior Vice President and Team Leader Matthew Hunt; and Vice President and Portfolio Manager Isis Ortiz-Belton.

About Eastern Bank

Founded in 1818, Eastern Bank is Greater Boston’s leading local bank with approximately 110 branch locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut. As of September 30, 2025, Eastern had approximately $25.5 billion in assets. Eastern provides a full range of banking and wealth management solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes including through its Cambridge Trust Wealth Management and Private Banking divisions, which include the largest bank-owned independent investment adviser in Massachusetts with $9.2 billion in assets under management. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes more than $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern is comprised of deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBC) is the holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.