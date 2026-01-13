BROOKWOOD, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that its subsidiaries, Warrior Met Coal Mining, LLC and Warrior Met Coal BC, LLC, have been awarded federal coal leases by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), enabling the expansion of its mining operations in Alabama. The leases were granted through BLM’s competitive Lease By Application (LBA) process and signed by Secretary Doug Burgum today.

Warrior Awarded Federal Coal Leases by the Bureau of Land Management Share

The LBA process highlights the Trump Administration’s priorities included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as well as the efforts of the National Energy Dominance Council. Special recognition to Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum for visiting the Warrior Met Coal operations and seeing first-hand the impact on the community, the State of Alabama, and the metallurgical coal industry.

“This lease sale is another example of how the Department of the Interior is delivering on President Trump’s commitment to unleash American energy, strengthen rural economies and secure fair returns for the American people,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By expanding access to America’s world-class metallurgical coal reserves, we are creating good-paying jobs, supporting domestic steel production, and reinforcing our nation’s Energy Dominance.”

The federal coal lease awards would not have been possible without assistance from the Alabama Congressional delegation. Warrior would like to thank the entire delegation for their support throughout the LBA process.

“I am proud to see President Trump and Secretary Burgum recognize the world class metallurgical coal deposits in Alabama,” said Senator Tommy Tuberville. “This announcement will bring countless jobs to our state’s rural communities and greatly boost our economy. American Energy Dominance starts in the states, and Alabama’s Warrior Met Coal is doing a fantastic job of capitalizing on natural resources we have to offer. President Trump campaigned on unleashing American energy, and I am excited to see Alabama play a key role in that mission.”

Senator Katie Britt added, “I am incredibly thankful to Secretary Burgum and the Trump Administration for putting an end to the Biden Administration’s senseless, job-killing war on coal. Alabama is home to vast, high-quality metallurgical coal deposits that serve a crucial role in facilitating steel production. This announcement expands access to these deposits, driving job creation, stimulating the state’s economy, and bolstering our rural communities.

“Additionally, this lease sale highlights another key provision secured by Republicans in the Working Families Tax Cuts Act to revitalize energy production by streamlining the review process for coal leases and mandating that regular sales take place. This is a huge win not only for Alabama, but for our nation as we continue to unleash American Energy Dominance.”

The awarded leases reinforce Warrior’s commitment to responsible resource development and long-term economic investment in West Alabama. Warrior Met Coal BC, LLC’s (Blue Creek Mine No. 1) lease covers approximately 8,300 acres and contains an estimated 36.3 million short tons of recoverable coal reserves. The Warrior Met Coal Mining, LLC’s (Mine No. 4) lease covers approximately 5,700 acres and contains an estimated 16.9 million short tons of recoverable coal reserves. The lease areas are expected to support mining operations for 40 plus years, while creating over 500 new jobs.

“We are honored to receive these leases and appreciate the thorough review and public engagement conducted by the Bureau of Land Management,” said Walt Scheller, CEO. “This expansion will allow us to continue supplying high-quality metallurgical coal to global markets while creating hundreds of good-paying jobs and supporting the local economy.”

Warrior Met Coal remains committed to environmental stewardship, regulatory compliance, and community engagement as it moves forward with development plans under the new leases.

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally, and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America, and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium quality met coal, also known as hard coking coal (“HCC”), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steelmakers. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.