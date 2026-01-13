ICA Reports Strong Year-End Results From Marketplace Initiative

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA), a cinema trade organization representing approximately 5,000 independently operated movie screens across the United States and Canada, today announced significant results from its Marketplace initiative, delivered in partnership with Fandango ClubBuy, designed to leverage the combined purchasing power of ICA members to secure meaningful cost savings on essential theatre products and services.

The ICA Marketplace enables members to access national account pricing, rebates, and value-added programs across a wide range of mission-critical categories, including concessions, food and beverage, janitorial supplies, technology, seating, and other core operating essentials. Collectively, ICA members operate nearly 5,000 screens across North America—effectively making the ICA the third-largest cinema circuit in North America. By aggregating this unmatched independent exhibitor scale, the Marketplace delivers pricing traditionally available only to large national circuits.

In 2025, the ICA completed its first full year of partnership with Fandango ClubBuy—which serves as the Marketplace’s group purchasing organization and part of Versant Media Group [Nasdaq: VSNT]—marking a significant milestone for the program. Through this partnership, the ICA successfully secured national contracts with US Foods and Vistar for concession and foodservice supplies, as well as exclusive volume agreements for Orville Redenbacher popcorn and Catania popcorn oil.

Participating ICA members purchased more than $13 million in food, beverage, and supplies through the program in its first year, realizing nearly 20% savings compared to previous cost of goods. Participation continues to expand rapidly, with over 1,600 screens already enrolled and purchasing through the Marketplace.

“These results demonstrate what independent exhibitors can achieve when we work together,” said Frank Rash, Executive Director, Independent Cinema Alliance. “Lowering costs on essential items like popcorn, oil, candy, beverages, and janitorial supplies allows our members to reinvest in their guests, their employees, and their communities while strengthening the overall health of the independent exhibition sector.”

“Independent cinemas are essential to the moviegoing experience, and we’re incredibly proud of the impact our partnership has delivered with the ICA’s Marketplace initiative,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. “Supporting the long-term strength and sustainability of independent cinemas remains a core priority for us, and we are thrilled to see this initiative driving meaningful savings and operational efficiencies, allowing theater owners to reinvest where it matters most while creating exceptional experiences for their communities.”

“Year one with Fandango ClubBuy has been a game-changer for our member theaters,” said Rich Daughtridge, ICA President. “Fandango ClubBuy’s expertise and scale give independent exhibitors access to savings and programs that would otherwise be out of reach. Their ability to leverage collective buying power across thousands of screens is truly remarkable, and the impact on our bottom line has been immediate and substantial. We couldn’t ask for a stronger partner in helping our members reduce costs and reinvest in the guest experience.”

The ICA will continue to expand the Marketplace in 2026, growing the portfolio of programs and categories that help reduce operating expenses and strengthen margins for independent exhibitors of all sizes. As the Marketplace grows, purchasing volume—and the savings created by that volume—will continue to increase. The ICA’s partnership with ClubBuy is an important contributor to this success and will remain a key component of the Marketplace as more existing ICA members transition into the program and new independent exhibitors join the ICA.

About ICA

ICA is a not-for-profit, alliance of independent cinemas operating in communities throughout the United States and Canada. Theatres operated by alliance members range in size from single-screen venues in small towns to multiplexes in larger cities. Today a growing 180-member companies representing approximately 5,000 screens share one common goal: to provide a public voice that promotes the importance of independent cinemas as a vital and necessary part of a healthy and vibrant motion picture industry. For more information, visit www.cinemaalliance.org.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.