MEDITECH Expanse EHR now live in 43 HCA Healthcare Hospitals

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH has announced the go-live of the first large-scale wave of its enterprise-wide MEDITECH Expanse EHR implementations at HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare. This milestone brings the innovative, cloud-based system live at 43 hospitals across the HCA Healthcare network, a key step in supporting the goal of delivering care efficiently, consistently, and safely for the patients and communities HCA Healthcare serves.

Built on a cloud-based foundation and designed with an intuitive, mobile-friendly interface, MEDITECH Expanse provides clinicians with personalized workflows, embedded clinical decision support, and AI capabilities designed to help enhance safety, quality, and efficiency at the bedside and beyond.

“Expanse represents more than a technology upgrade, it is a key step in how we deliver care for the patients and communities we serve,” said Jake O’Shea, HCA Healthcare’s vice president and chief health information officer. “We believe Expanse will help our efforts to integrate data more seamlessly, enhance clinical decision support and improve the adoption of future digital and AI innovations across HCA Healthcare.”

As a learning health system caring for patients across 191 hospitals and more than 2,500 sites in 20 U.S. states and the United Kingdom, HCA Healthcare uses de-identified data from approximately 44 million annual patient encounters to drive continual improvement. Expanse is designed to further strengthen this foundation by enabling more connected, data-driven clinical practices.

HCA Healthcare’s multi-year agreement to deploy MEDITECH Expanse across additional facilities builds on more than 30 years of collaboration between HCA Healthcare and MEDITECH and supports HCA Healthcare’s broader digital transformation strategy.

“We are honored that HCA Healthcare has continued to look to MEDITECH as a long-term partner, a decision reflecting the deep trust in our collaboration,” said Helen Waters, MEDITECH’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “The milestone of 43 live facilities is a clear testament to the extraordinary teamwork and shared commitment across both our organizations. We are excited to continue building on this success.”

With a strong foundation in place, HCA Healthcare plans to roll out Expanse across additional waves of hospitals in the coming months. HCA Healthcare is also collaborating with MEDITECH and other vendors to develop and scale clinician-trusted AI solutions intended to return valuable time to the bedside and improve the patient experience.

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the intelligent EHR platform you can trust. Expanse transforms care and ushers health systems of all sizes into the future with AI-infused solutions, personalized workflows, next-level interoperability, and predictive analytics — all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 29 countries and territories have chosen Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.