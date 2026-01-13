Behavioral Framework Welcomes Autism ETC to Its Growing Platform

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavioral Framework today announced that Autism ETC (“AETC”), a highly regarded provider of center-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy and autism diagnostic services, is joining its platform. Backed by Renovus Capital Partners, Behavioral Framework is partnering with AETC to further a shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality, compassionate care for children with autism and their families.

Founded in 2007, Autism ETC operates five clinics across Tennessee and Arizona and has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence, experienced clinicians, and a family-centered approach. By joining Behavioral Framework, AETC will continue its mission while benefiting from expanded resources, collaboration, and operational support that will allow both organizations to better serve families across multiple care settings.

The partnership brings together two mission-driven organizations united by a focus on individualized care, clinical integrity, and long-term outcomes. Together, Behavioral Framework and Autism ETC will be positioned to extend high-quality autism services to more families, while preserving the culture, leadership, and clinical approach that have defined Autism ETC’s success.

“Autism ETC has built an exceptional organization grounded in clinical excellence, strong leadership, and trust with the families they serve,” said Kyle West, CEO of Behavioral Framework. “Both organizations share common values and a long-term commitment to quality care. We’re excited to partner with the Autism ETC team and work together to expand access to care while staying true to the culture and clinical integrality that have been foundational to their success.”

Autism ETC’s leadership team and clinical staff will remain in place, ensuring stability for clients and employees while benefiting from Behavioral Framework’s operational infrastructure, technology, and growth resources. Together, the combined organization will be positioned to serve more families across the Southeast and beyond through both center-based and home-based models.

“I am very proud of Autism ETC’s past growth and look forward to the incredible potential ahead,” said Rhonda Manous, Executive Director of Autism ETC. “We are fortunate to have many employees who have been with us for years, something almost unheard of in this industry, and our partnership with Behavioral Framework will enable us to continue to build on the strengths of our shared entities and continue to deliver exceptional services to families.”

The transaction advances Behavioral Framework’s broader growth strategy by expanding into new geographies, increasing its center-based service offerings, and strengthening its ability to scale thoughtfully while preserving clinical excellence. Behavioral Framework plans to continue investing in organic growth, clinician development, and selective expansion in partnership with high-quality regional providers.

“This is an exciting partnership with a team that shares our values and deep commitment to clinical quality,” said Pat Heath, Principal at Renovus Capital Partners. “Autism ETC has built an outstanding organization with a strong reputation in its communities. We look forward to supporting the combined team as they continue to expand access to high-quality care and invest in their clinicians and families.”

About Behavioral Framework

Behavioral Framework is a leading family-owned provider of ABA therapy in Maryland, Virginia and DC, with a vision of providing exceptional care and better client outcomes for children diagnosed with autism and their families. Behavioral Framework was founded out of a strong desire to deliver consistent and superior care with a holistic and collaborative approach that serves the whole family. Behavioral Framework is devoted to the pursuit of providing excellent, honest and compassionate care for the autism community. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, connect with our Facebook page, engage with us on LinkedIn, and follow our Instagram.

About Autism ETC

Autism ETC is a center-based ABA therapy provider offering early intervention, diagnostic services, and school-like day programs for children with autism. Founded in Tennessee, the organization has built a strong reputation for quality care, experienced clinicians, and a family-centered approach.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion of assets across its several sector-focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 30 U.S.-based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare, and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder-owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.