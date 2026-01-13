-

FlightHub Partners with Frontier Airlines to Bring Travelers More Affordable, Seamless Flight Options

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlightHub, one of North America’s leading online travel agencies and sister company of JustFly, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Frontier Airlines through a direct API connection. This integration builds on the successful JustFly rollout from last month and unlocks access to Frontier’s competitive inventory of fares and ancillary products for FlightHub users. The connection delivers richer content and real-time pricing, ensuring travelers can find and book the best low-cost options directly through FlightHub.

Through this partnership, FlightHub users can now browse and book a wider range of Frontier’s ultra-low-cost flights, including fares that were previously unavailable through third-party systems. This direct connection eliminates data lags and minimizes booking errors, allowing for a smoother, more transparent purchase experience. Customers will also benefit from improved visibility into Frontier’s bundles, routes, and seat options, all in one place.

“At FlightHub, we’re focused on giving travelers more choice and better value,” said Christina Allen, VP of Partnerships at FlightHub. “Our new direct connection with Frontier Airlines means customers can now access more low-cost fares and enjoy a seamless booking experience. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to using technology and partnerships to make travel more accessible for everyone.”

As one of the first online travel agencies to establish an API connection with Frontier Airlines, FlightHub continues to strengthen its reputation as a technology-driven leader in the online travel space. The integration reflects FlightHub’s broader mission to simplify the booking process through innovation and collaboration with major airline partners.

This partnership also tackles one of travelers’ most common frustrations: limited access to ultra-low-cost carriers via traditional OTAs. By directly connecting to Frontier’s reservation system, FlightHub delivers greater flexibility, more affordable routes, and a streamlined customer experience from search to checkout.

“This partnership further advances our digital distribution strategy as we continue to transform our airline and expand access to Frontier’s low fares and customizable travel options across more channels,” said Bobby Schroeter, Chief Commercial Officer at Frontier Airlines.

With this collaboration, FlightHub reaffirms its commitment to helping travelers save time and money while exploring the world. The enhanced Frontier integration is now live on FlightHub.com, offering customers new ways to discover budget-friendly travel without compromising convenience.

About FlightHub

FlightHub is a leading North American online travel agency based in Montréal, Canada. FlightHub proudly serves millions every year, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. FlightHub's goal is to offer travelers the most affordable flights, optimal itineraries, and exceptional customer service. The leading online travel agency (OTA) believes that broadening travel possibilities and connecting people across borders increases human consciousness, reduces fear, and inspires positive change. Founded in 2012, FlightHub has facilitated more than 30 million connections.

