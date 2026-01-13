Amped Fitness Announces Strategic Investment from Princeton Equity Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amped Fitness (“Amped” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing high-value, low-price (“HVLP”) fitness concept, today announced a strategic investment from Princeton Equity Group (“Princeton”), a leading private equity firm focused on franchisor and multi-location businesses. The partnership will support Amped’s continued expansion and bring its differentiated fitness experience to new markets across the United States.

Founded in 2016 by Travis LaBazzo and Stephen Thomas and headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, Amped Fitness has established itself as a leader in the next generation of HVLP fitness. The Company currently owns and operates 35 locations across Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas, serving more than 180,000 members, with a strong pipeline of future openings. While the traditional HVLP model emphasizes delivering strong value at a low price point, Amped is redefining the category by delivering high-end fitness amenities at an everyday, accessible price through experience-led design, premium environments, and operational efficiency. This evolution is captured in Amped’s experience design, low price ("EDLP") model.

Amped’s club designs are intentionally engineered to drive engagement, frequency, and operational efficiency, allowing the brand to continuously elevate the member experience while maintaining everyday low pricing. Each club offers a refined, community-driven fitness experience supported by a suite of innovative amenities and thoughtful design features, including dedicated abs and glutes training spaces, cinema-style cardio rooms, women’s-only training areas, and immersive strength and cardio sections. Locations also feature recovery and wellness offerings such as compression therapy, hydro massage beds, cold plunges, and saunas, along with additional amenities including on-site childcare and tanning. Newer clubs will include incremental offerings such as Reformer Pilates studios.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to create an inclusive, high-energy fitness experience that delivers premium amenities without the premium price tag,” said Travis LaBazzo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amped Fitness. “This partnership validates the model we’ve built and gives us the ability to scale thoughtfully while staying true to our culture, our people, and the members who have built this brand alongside us.”

Stephen Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of Amped Fitness, added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Princeton. Their values and growth mindset make them a natural fit as we enter the next phase of growth.”

Amped’s compelling value proposition and strong resonance with a younger, highly engaged member base have driven consistent growth across its footprint and position the brand well for continued expansion.

“Amped Fitness represents exactly what we look for in a partner—a distinctive concept, strong leadership, and a compelling value proposition resonating with today’s fitness consumer,” said Jim Waskovich, Managing Partner at Princeton Equity Group. “Travis and his team have built a one-of-a-kind platform in the evolving HVLP landscape, and we are excited to support the next phase of the Company’s growth.”

With Princeton’s support, Amped plans to continue investing in new locations, enhancing the in-club experience, and expanding into new markets while maintaining the culture, operational discipline, and member-first mindset that have defined the brand to date.

“Amped has successfully combined a premium in-club experience with accessible pricing in a way that is resonating across diverse markets,” said Jack Nagle, Principal at Princeton Equity Group. “The brand’s focus on thoughtful club design, community engagement, and compelling amenities positions it well for long-term growth, and we look forward to working closely with the team as they scale the platform.”

About Amped Fitness

Amped Fitness is a rapidly growing high-value, low-price (“HVLP”) fitness concept that has evolved into an experience design, low price (“EDLP”) platform, offering premium amenities, innovative club design, and a community-driven experience at an accessible price point. Dedicated to empowering members to own their confidence, Amped creates an immersive, high-energy environment where “the world is yours,” fostering a vibrant community that celebrates progress and personal transformation.

About Princeton Equity Group

Princeton Equity Group is among the most experienced franchisor and multi-location investors in the United States. The firm manages approximately $1.6 billion of assets and has backed more than 30 concepts over the past 15 years. The principals at Princeton have sponsored investments in some of the most admired, growth-oriented franchisors and multi-location companies in the United States. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to help build enduring, category-leading companies through strategic growth initiatives and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.princetonequity.com.