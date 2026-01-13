Capital Engine Announces Strategic Alliance with Regiment to Expand Private Markets Infrastructure and Co-Syndication Capabilities

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital Engine®, a global FinTech and investment bank building mission-critical infrastructure for the estimated $65 trillion private markets, today announced a strategic alliance with Regiment Securities, LLC (Regiment), a FINRA-registered financial services firm, to expand private-market distribution, co-syndication capabilities, and marketplace connectivity.

The alliance is designed to enable the co-syndication of select private investment opportunities across both firms’ curated investor networks, broadening discovery and access while maintaining disciplined, compliant capital-formation processes. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to modernising private markets through technology, transparency, and scalable infrastructure.

Modernising Private Markets Through Technology and Reach

The partnership builds on an existing relationship, as Regiment is a client of Capital Engine, leveraging Capital Engine’s technology to streamline operations and support private-market activity within a modern, digital framework.

At the core of the alliance is Capital Engine’s Broker-Dealer Solution, a modernised digital marketplace that connects issuers with investors while automating key elements of compliance and deal execution. The platform digitises traditionally manual processes, enabling more efficient capital formation and operational scalability. To date, Capital Engine’s infrastructure has supported more than $700 million in processed transactions, underscoring its role as a critical technology provider to the private-markets ecosystem.

Regiment complements this technology with deep experience in investment syndication and a broad network of sophisticated investors, helping to extend the reach of private-market opportunities through established relationships and regulated capital markets expertise.

Executive Commentary

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with Regiment from client to strategic ally,” said Bryan Smith, CEO of Capital Engine. “This partnership validates our mission to build infrastructure that powers the private-markets shift. By combining advanced technology with trusted distribution networks, we are expanding access, improving efficiency, and enabling issuers to raise capital more directly and transparently.”

Michael Cavanaugh, CEO of Regiment, added, “Capital Engine has built technology that is critical to the next generation of broker-dealer operations in private markets. This alliance allows us to support higher-quality, compliant private-market activity while aligning with a platform that is clearly investing in the future of capital formation.”

Strategic Growth and Market Momentum

The alliance comes at a time of accelerating demand for private-market infrastructure, driven by regulatory evolution, investor appetite, and liquidity needs across alternative assets. Institutional and high-net-worth investors continue to increase allocations to private equity, private credit, and other alternatives, while issuers seek more efficient, technology-enabled pathways to capital.

As part of its broader strategic expansion, Capital Engine is aggressively scaling its platform, broker-dealer capabilities, and private markets infrastructure to meet this demand. A cornerstone of this expansion is the recent acquisition of Mallory Capital Group, an SEC-registered broker-dealer. The company’s growth strategy reflects confidence in the long-term shift toward private markets and the need for compliant, technology-driven solutions that can operate at a global scale.

About Capital Engine®

Capital Engine® is a global FinTech and investment bank building mission-critical infrastructure for the private markets. Its digital marketplace technology modernizes broker-dealer operations, streamlines deal execution, and automates compliance, connecting issuers with extensive investor networks. Capital Engine operates at the intersection of private markets, investment banking, and technology-driven innovation.

Website: https://capitalengine.io

About Regiment Securities

Regiment Securities, LLC is a FINRA-registered financial services firm focused on private placements, capital formation, and strategic advisory services. The firm leverages its experience and network to support disciplined investment syndication across multiple sectors.

RegimentXpress® is a technology platform that facilitates marketplace connectivity and is not a broker-dealer. It does not offer or sell securities and is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

Website: https://www.regimentsecurities.com

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.