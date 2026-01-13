REPAY Launches Innovative Referral Partnership with Gold & Blue Enterprises to Fund WVU Athletics

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced the launch of a new referral partnership with Gold & Blue Enterprises (GBE) that will enable GBE-referred clients to donate earned rebates to West Virginia University’s (WVU) Athletics Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) fund.

As REPAY’s inaugural partner, GBE-referred clients who pay their vendors through REPAY can elect to donate earned rebates from virtual card and Automated Clearing House (ACH) transactions to WVU Athletics. This directly supports the success of the university’s sports teams by enhancing WVU’s ability to attract top-performing student athletes. REPAY will provide GBE clients with improved cost-savings and accounts payable (AP) efficiency, as well as stronger vendor relationships and greater control of accounting operations.

“Our clients are avid fans who love supporting their Mountaineers,” said Don Robinson, CEO of Gold & Blue Enterprises. “We are proud to offer these organizations a way to not only simplify their AP processes and increase revenue, but to contribute those funds to a cause they are passionate about supporting by leveraging REPAY’s proven payment technology.”

REPAY’s automation technology reduces the need for manual operations that can result in errors or delays, boosting productivity and ensuring timely vendor payments. This automation prevents unnecessary fees due to late or inaccurate payments and enables organizations of all sizes to achieve greater operational efficiency through elevated financial management processes.

“Organizations that leverage digital payments such as virtual cards and ACH can modernize AP processes and improve payment security compared to legacy payment processes,” said Darin Horrocks, Executive Vice President, Business Payments at REPAY. “Our advanced AP platform routes rebates to WVU athletics from electing GBE-referred clients, enabling those clients to feel pride in contributing directly to the Mountaineers and the future of collegiate athletics.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About Gold and Blue Enterprises

An initiative designed to revolutionize the student-athlete experience and enhance the Mountaineers' competitive edge in the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics. Gold & Blue Enterprises play a central role in advancing the mission of WVU Athletics by supporting strategic initiatives that drive success in competition and in the evolving Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) landscape. By serving as a key partner in the development of a comprehensive, cutting-edge and sustainable NIL and revenue-generating ecosystem, Gold & Blue Enterprises supports Mountaineer student-athletes and position WVU as a national leader in the future of collegiate athletics. Visit goldandblueenterprises.com to learn more.