LitePoint and MediaTek Join Forces to Accelerate a New Era of "Ultra-High Reliability" Wireless Connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, announced a collaboration with MediaTek to develop test solutions for Wi-Fi 8 technology. This collaboration will assist product developers to accelerate the design verification and mass production of their Wi-Fi 8 products. This initiative will focus on the "Ultra-High Reliability" features of Wi-Fi 8, ensuring that the next generation of wireless chips deliver low-latency connectivity to meet stringent demands even in challenging channel conditions while supporting new AI use cases.

Over the past 25 years, Wi-Fi technology has focused primarily on transmission speeds and user efficiency. However, with the introduction of Wi-Fi 8 (based on the IEEE 802.11bn standard), the technology breaks away from the traditional path to focus on improved reliability and an enhanced end-user experience. Wi-Fi 8 introduces key innovations like dynamic resource allocation, improved coding schemes, and better access point coordination. Essentially, Wi-Fi 8 adjusts resource allocation in real-time based on network environment, ensuring optimized network performance for more predictable connectivity and robustness.

Through this strategic collaboration, LitePoint and MediaTek will drive the widespread adoption of Wi-Fi 8 technology, helping the industry usher in an era of ultra-reliable wireless connectivity. The engagement covers test solutions and also enables ecosystem construction, bringing consumers a more stable and faster wireless experience.

Adam Smith, Vice President of Marketing at LitePoint, said, "LitePoint continues to drive innovation in Wi-Fi product testing, and this collaboration with MediaTek further solidifies our leading position in Wi-Fi testing. Our solutions assist customers in quickly verifying the reliability and performance of Wi-Fi 8, reducing time-to-market for their products, getting these innovations into customer hands, faster."

“To accelerate adoption of Wi‑Fi 8, MediaTek has collaborated with LitePoint to test and validate MediaTek's Wi‑Fi 8 technology and is progressing toward earning the Wi‑Fi 8 CERTIFIED logo,” said CY Lin, Deputy General Manager of the Connectivity Technology Development Division at MediaTek. “In system‑level tests conducted by LitePoint, the MediaTek Wi‑Fi 8 implementation achieved the theoretical peak PHY throughput—establishing a new technical foundation for Wi‑Fi 8 solutions across the industry and ushering in a new era of wireless connectivity.”

Please click here for the test results verified by LitePoint's IQxel-MX.

Technical Details:

The IQxel-MX is uniquely positioned to address the complexities of Wi-Fi 8 (UHR) testing. Building on its leadership in Wi-Fi, the IQxel-MX now supports Wi-Fi 8's advanced features, including but not limited to enhanced modulation and coding schemes (MCS, distributed resource units (dRU), unequal modulation and long-length LDPC Codes).

The IQxel-MX platform offers comprehensive, full lifecycle testing capabilities, from early-stage R&D characterization to high-volume manufacturing. Its industry-leading performance, coupled with its ability to support Wi-Fi standards through Wi-Fi 8, ensures a future-proof investment for customers navigating the evolving wireless landscape.

For faster time to market, turnkey IQfact+™ software solutions offer customized testing of leading chipsets and enable thorough design verification and rapid volume manufacturing with minimal engineering effort.

Availability and More Information

The Wi-Fi 8 (802.11bn) test capabilities for the IQxel-MX are available immediately. Customers can contact their LitePoint sales representative for more information.

