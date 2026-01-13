SUPERWISE Partners With NuevoSono Inc to Bring Trusted AI to a High-Resolution IVUS Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SUPERWISE®, a leader in enterprise AI governance and observability, today announced a strategic partnership with NuevoSono, the company is reinventing intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) for hassle-free clinical workflow and seamless cath lab integration without any capital equipment. The collaboration integrates trusted, explainable AI into NuevoSono’s next-generation IVUS platform, designed to be the world’s highest-resolution ultrasound system for coronary plaque detection and lesion analysis.

From the start, making AI accessible to companies that improve lives has been central to our mission,” said Russ Blattner, CEO of SUPERWISE. “We’re excited to deliver high-quality computer vision models and our Enterprise AI Governance and Operations platform to NuevoSono.”

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) remains a leading cause of death worldwide, and accurately assessing arterial plaque is central to effective treatment decisions. NuevoSono’s broadband frequency IVUS technology is designed to provide high-resolution imaging with detailed visualization of coronary anatomy. With AI embedded, the platform will help bring greater consistency to image interpretation, ease clinical workflow, and support decision-making in a way that aligns with both clinical practice and intervention outcome.

The adoption of AI in medical imaging continues to accelerate as healthcare systems seek greater diagnostic consistency and operational efficiency. According to Gartner, Inc in Innovation Insight: AI-Enabled Medical Image Interpretation (March 28,2025), “Healthcare provider CIOs and medical imaging leaders show increasing interest in adopting AI technologies and solutions to analyze and interpret medical images and studies. Key drivers include enhanced diagnostic accuracy, improved operational efficiency, and decreased clinician burnout.”

“AI is an important component of our next-generation IVUS platform, but accuracy alone is not sufficient,” said Marwan Berrada, founder and interim-CEO of NuevoSono. “The models we deploy must be secure, compliant, and clinically reliable. Partnering with SUPERWISE allows us to integrate AI responsibly as we advance the platform toward clinical use.”

NuevoSono’s IVUS platform is currently under development. The company is preparing for commercialization as it advances toward a system designed to achieve exceptionally high imaging resolution for the assessment of coronary plaque.

About

SUPERWISE® is the Enterprise AI Agentic Governance and Operations Platform designed for real-world deployment. It brings together AI observability, risk management, and operational oversight in a unified solution, delivering built-in guardrails, explainability, and compliance features to ensure AI remains powerful, trusted, and aligned with organizational goals.

From regulated sectors like healthcare and finance to large-scale enterprise environments, SUPERWISE empowers teams to achieve confident, compliant, and continuous AI performance at scale. Learn more here: https://superwise.ai/blog/new-frontier-fda-cleared-ai-medical-devices/

About

NuevoSono, a portfolio company of T45 Labs, is developing a next-generation intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) platform designed to support everyday clinical use by addressing barriers that have limited broader adoption. The system combines high-definition imaging with a compact, plug-and-play design intended to integrate smoothly into existing cath lab workflows. Based in Silicon Valley, the team brings experience across medical imaging, device engineering, and clinical development, and is advancing the platform toward first-in-human studies planned for 2025.