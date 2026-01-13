Commio Selects Sangoma Carrier Voice to Strengthen Nationwide Cloud Voice and Messaging

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”), a trusted industry leader uniquely offering businesses a choice of on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid Communications as a Service solutions, announced today that Commio, a leading cloud voice and messaging platform trusted by global brands, contact centers, and software platforms, has chosen Sangoma Carrier Voice to support its nationwide Voice and SMS services.

Commio sought to reduce costs while ensuring a high-quality experience for end-user–originated traffic—a requirement that demanded a carrier partner with proven reliability, transparent operations, and trusted downstream routes. Sangoma delivered on all fronts.

Sangoma Carrier Voice provides:

Competitive long-distance rates and added capacity to support Commio’s Least Cost Routing (LCR) platform.

High-quality downstream vendors and routes that strengthen Commio’s US long-distance termination product.

A Tier-1 CLEC-backed network with 24/7/365 monitoring for proactive issue detection and protection of customer experience.

24/7 expert support, essential for a platform powering global brands and real-time customer interactions.

A full wholesale suite including origination, termination, SMS/MMS, E911, CNAM/robocall mitigation, number management, and fraud protection—all à la carte.

“Across the market, we’re seeing increasing demand for our carrier services. Companies are looking for partners who make FCC compliance, especially requirements like STIR/SHAKEN and Do Not Originate, not only achievable, but simple,” remarked Jeremy Wubs, Chief Operating Officer at Sangoma Technologies. “When you combine that ease of compliance with the cost savings our network delivers, it’s no surprise that more providers are choosing Sangoma Carrier Voice as their long-term partner.”

As part of the relationship, Sangoma will also utilize Commio’s intelligent call routing voice services within its carrier operations, reinforcing a two-way partnership.

About Commio

Commio’s highly customizable communications API platform empowers thousands of enterprises, SaaS platforms, and contact centers to deliver outstanding customer experiences. By transforming traditional telecommunications into agile, cloud-based APIs, Commio enables businesses to execute high-quality calls and text messaging at scale, backed by real-time support and intelligent routing solutions.

InstantApp™, Commio’s RCS messaging platform, and SignatureCalling™, for branded calling ID, allow companies to protect their communications, their customer relationships, and their brands.

About Sangoma

Sangoma (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) is a leading business communications platform provider with solutions that include its award-winning UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and Trunking technologies. The enterprise-grade communications suite is developed in-house; available for cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployments. Additionally, Sangoma’s integrated approach provides managed services for connectivity, network, and security.

A trusted communications partner with over 40 years on the market, Sangoma has over 2.7 million UC seats across a diversified base of over 100,000 customers.

As the primary developer and sponsor of the open source Asterisk and FreePBX projects, Sangoma is determined to drive innovation in communication technology.

For more information, visit www.sangoma.com.