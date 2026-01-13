Surescripts and GoodRx Partner to Advance Patient Price Transparency

ARLINGTON, Va. & SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surescripts®, the nation’s leading health intelligence network, introduces its Patient Experience product, Script Corner™, to transform the medication experience and empower patients by bringing together prescription benefit data, medication management and personalized engagement. Script Corner will include patient price transparency, including discounted cash prices through an exclusive partnership with GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S.

“We believe the future of healthcare is personalized, connected, and truly patient-driven,” said Frank Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Surescripts. “Surescripts has always championed patient choice—whether it’s the pharmacy they prefer or the tools they use to manage their care. Our new Script Corner product is a bold step toward that future, empowering patients with price transparency and giving them the freedom to select the pharmacy and savings options that work best for them, including discounted cash prices through our partnership with GoodRx. By meeting patients where they are—digitally, clinically and financially—we’re simplifying the medication experience and putting meaningful choices directly in their hands.”

What is Script Corner?

Script Corner is a mobile-friendly, web application that will empower patients with the prescription price transparency they need to affordably get and stay on treatment.

With Script Corner, when a prescriber at a participating health system transmits an eligible electronic prescription, the patient will receive a secure text message with a personalized web link where they can choose to view prescription details.

Script Corner is the only solution that will give patients instant visibility into the cost of their prescription at their chosen pharmacy, including their insurance copay price, GoodRx discounted cash price, as well as other available savings programs, allowing them to choose the most affordable path and helping them avoid costly surprises when they pick up their prescription.

All pharmacies are automatically included in Script Corner as part of Surescripts' electronic prescribing—there’s no need for pharmacies to signup to be sure their price is listed.

Over time, Script Corner will include additional functionality for patients, including medication management, help with onboarding and enrollment in patient support programs and personalized adherence alerts.

Script Corner will be available to patients through select health systems in Illinois and Texas in late January then rolled out more broadly throughout 2026.

“Working with Surescripts allows us to reach patients at a pivotal moment, right after a prescription is written, when they’re trying to understand what it will cost,” said Wendy Barnes, President and CEO of GoodRx. “By eliminating cost surprises earlier than ever, we help more patients start and stay on therapy and ensure affordability programs reach the patients they’re intended to serve.”

Benefits Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

By integrating Surescripts’ market-leading health intelligence network with GoodRx’s proven prescription savings, Script Corner creates a more connected, efficient and affordable medication experience for the entire healthcare ecosystem:

Patients gain upfront clarity into pricing and savings options, helping them understand the cost of their prescription and choose the option that works best for them, so they can move confidently from prescription to pick up.

Health systems are able to give patients greater choice, which could help them avoid delays or the need to switch therapies, leading to reduced prescription abandonment and improved medication adherence.

Pharmaceutical companies’ affordability programs can reach patients the moment they receive a prescription for a brand medication, helping more patients start and stay on therapy.

Pharmacy benefit managers and health plans retain better visibility into their patients' prescriptions and their members quickly see the benefits-based pricing options for their medication so that they can choose the option that works best for them and ensure they adhere to their treatment plan.

Pharmacies experience less counter friction and reduced abandonment because patients receive complete pricing information upfront and know what to expect when they arrive at the pharmacy for pick up. When integrated with the GoodRx e-commerce experience, Script Corner provides the added benefit of enabling patients to choose a GoodRx price and pay online before pickup, giving pharmacies full claim and payment details in advance and reducing reprocessing.

Addressing a National Challenge

Script Corner is designed to close long-standing gaps between prescribing and pickup that often keep patients from getting the treatments they need. In a recent survey, 87% of prescribers said patients ask to delay or change prescriptions due to out-of-pocket costs very or somewhat often. And 95% of providers believe tools to identify more affordable drug alternatives would be very or somewhat helpful in supporting more satisfying patient interactions.

GoodRx and Surescripts will discuss Script Corner in further detail at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. PT.

