Altoida and Mindspan Announce Research Collaboration to Use AI/AR-Powered Digital Cognitive Assessment to Personalize Cognitive Care

WASHINGTON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altoida, Inc., a pioneer in AI- and AR-powered digital diagnostics for neurological diseases, today announced a research collaboration with Mindspan, the cognitive care company focused on changing the trajectory of decline for patients with Alzheimer's disease and related conditions. Together, the companies will conduct an investigational pilot study evaluating the clinical, operational, and potential economic impacts of integrating Altoida’s rapid, AI/AR-powered digital NeuroMarker platform into Mindspan’s innovative cognitive care delivery model.

Designed for patient self-administration with minimal staff involvement, Altoida’s NeuroMarker platform is intended to support objective, scalable insight into cognitive and functional performance, addressing a key bottleneck in current diagnostic workflows.

Mindspan is an AI-native healthcare provider operating cognitive care specialty clinics and virtual care. The company delivers personalized, clinically proven interventions—including recently approved amyloid-reduction monoclonal antibody therapies—using an advanced digital twin approach to tailor care to each patient's unique neurobiology. Early, objective functional insight is central to Mindspan's care model, making Altoida's digital biomarkers a natural fit.

The study is designed to generate real-world evidence on whether adding Altoida’s rapid, AI/AR-powered digital cognitive assessment at the front end of care pathways can improve diagnostic efficiency, support earlier and more confident clinical decision-making, and enhance patient and clinician experience, while fitting seamlessly into routine clinical workflows. This approach reflects an emerging shift in neurology toward pairing emerging biological signals with scalable, objective measures of real-world function in front-line care. The pilot will enroll up to 100 adults presenting with cognitive concerns through Mindspan’s standard care pathways and will evaluate outcomes including time-to-decision, clinician efficiency, diagnostic performance, downstream utilization of specialty services and diagnostic resources, and patient experience.

“Healthcare systems are facing a growing volume of patients with cognitive concerns, yet frontline workflows still rely on outdated tools that were not designed for early, subtle, or rapidly scalable assessment,” said Marc Jones, CEO of Altoida. “This collaboration with Mindspan allows us to rigorously evaluate how a rapid digital-first NeuroMarker can strengthen real-world care pathways by delivering objective signals earlier, supporting clinicians, and ultimately helping patients move more efficiently toward clarity and appropriate next steps.”

"Altoida's digital biomarkers capture detailed data across motor function, processing speed, and other cognitive domains—giving us a more precise picture of each patient's neurophysiology,” said Mirza Cifric, CEO of Mindspan. “By integrating this data into our AI models, we aim to identify which specific interventions will be most effective for each individual. This collaboration moves us closer to what patients need: care that is tailored to their unique cognitive needs, not a one-size-fits-all approach."

The pilot study is expected to initiate in Q1 2026, with results intended to inform future clinical, operational, and potential health-economic evaluations.

About Altoida

Altoida is defining a new category in neurological care with a first-of-its-kind, AI- and AR-powered digital biomarker platform for clinical-grade cognitive and functional assessment. The company’s 10-minute, self-administered Digital NeuroMarker Platform captures millions of raw multimodal data points across motor, speech, and cognitive domains, designed to enable earlier and more objective detection of early cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease pathology.

Built on 20+ years of scientific research and over 42,000 tests across more than 20,000 participants in academic, research, and global pharma trials, Altoida’s Digital NeuroMarker Platform has been independently researched and peer-reviewed in Nature Digital Medicine.

With an estimated 200M undiagnosed MCI people living with cognitive impairment worldwide, many of whom are eligible for new Alzheimer’s drugs, payors and providers are actively seeking scalable, workflow ready solutions that enable earlier, more confident decisions in everyday care. With billing codes available, treatments on the market and more emerging, Altoida is uniquely positioned to meet this $7B+ near-term market and to empower clinicians to deliver earlier interventions when they matter most.

Altoida’s Digital NeuroMarker Platform is for investigational use only and is not yet cleared or approved by FDA.

About Mindspan

Mindspan – The Cognitive Health Company – is on a mission to change the trajectory for individuals experiencing cognitive decline, including Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. An AI-native healthcare provider, Mindspan operates specialty clinics and virtual care, delivering actual patient care powered by an advanced digital twin that evaluates and personalizes interventions for each individual. The company brings patients access to clinically proven treatments not available through traditional healthcare, and is a leader in the rapidly evolving field of cognitive care.

