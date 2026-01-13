The Bancorp Introduces a New Brand Reflecting the Future of Fintech and Banking

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: TBBK) with its wholly owned subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, N.A., will unveil its new brand today during a celebratory Opening Bell ceremony at Nasdaq, marking a defining moment in the company’s continued evolution as a leading partner in fintech innovation and specialized banking solutions.

The rebrand reflects The Bancorp’s identity as a forward-looking organization powered by a unique mix of experience, expertise and creativity. Share

The rebrand reflects The Bancorp’s identity as a forward-looking organization powered by a unique mix of experience, expertise and creativity. As one of the first banks to embrace the fintech ecosystem, The Bancorp has played a central role in enabling many of the industry’s most innovative fintech companies. The new brand reinforces this focus while elevating the strength and deep knowledge that also define the company's broader payment and lending solutions portfolio.

At the center of the refreshed identity is The Bancorp’s Fintech Solutions business, recognized for delivering end-to-end payment, sponsorship, and lending capabilities that help clients bring next-generation financial experiences to life. This emphasis reflects the company’s longstanding commitment to serving as a trusted financial enabler of fintech innovation, supported by a dynamic foundation of technology, regulatory expertise, and proven scalability.

The rebrand also acknowledges the essential role of The Bancorp’s other specialized business lines including Institutional Banking, Small Business Lending, Fleet Management Services and Real Estate Bridge Lending. Each continues to contribute meaningful stability, industry expertise and long-term value across diverse markets, rounding out a portfolio designed to serve a wide spectrum of financial needs.

Rooted in extensive research, employee insights and a clear understanding of what differentiates The Bancorp in the industry, the new brand represents a comprehensive modernization, encompassing updated visual identity, messaging, tone of voice and the overall client experience.

“In a rapidly changing financial landscape, The Bancorp has evolved, and our brand should reflect that evolution,” said Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer of The Bancorp. “Our rebrand captures who we are—a technology-forward financial institution with the expertise to see what’s ahead and the commitment to help our partners transform, innovate and grow.”

The rebrand is grounded in The Bancorp’s refined vision, mission and values, shaped by broad internal engagement confirming that the company’s people and culture are its greatest strengths. These core elements now more clearly articulate how the organization thinks, works and partners to drive shared success.

“At The Bancorp, brand and culture go hand in hand,” said Maria Wainwright, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of The Bancorp. “This rebrand reflects how we show up as sharp thinkers, creative problem solvers and deeply invested partners. Sharing this moment at Nasdaq reinforces the bold, future-focused identity that defines us today.”

The Bancorp’s new brand will debut across all digital platforms and customer-facing channels today, including the launch of a redesigned corporate website and social media platforms. This coordinated rollout brings the new identity to life in every touchpoint, delivering a cohesive and modern experience for clients, partners and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.thebancorp.com.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, N.A., is defining the future of banking. As one of the first banks to embrace fintech, The Bancorp has been a driving force behind the industry’s evolution, serving as an essential financial enabler of fintech innovation for more than 20 years. Led by its Fintech Solutions business, the company delivers a dynamic portfolio of payment and lending solutions that empowers its clients to turn bold ideas into real-world success.

Ranked by the Nilson Report as the No. 1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S. and among the top 10 debit card issuers nationally, The Bancorp also holds leading positions in its Institutional Banking, Small Business Lending, Fleet Management Services, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses. Across every line of business, The Bancorp fosters prosperity through the perpetual transformation of banking and aims to drive growth for its clients, investors, employees, and the communities it serves.

For more information, visit thebancorp.com.