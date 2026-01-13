Dealer Pay and CrossCheck, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Automotive Retail Solutions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dealer Pay and CrossCheck, two leaders in payment and risk management in the automotive industry, are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to revolutionize the way automotive retail businesses handle financial transactions.

“Together, we are creating a comprehensive payments solution that addresses the unique needs of the automotive retail industry, while helping dealers increase profitability,” said Julie Douglas, CEO and Founder of Dealer Pay. Share

Dealer Pay was built specifically for dealerships and is far more than a payment system — it's a fully integrated financial platform that connects seamlessly with the dealership’s DMS and every aspect of dealership workflow, delivering exactly the comprehensive solution today’s savvy dealers deserve. This collaboration combines Dealer Pay’s cutting-edge point-of-sale (POS) solutions with CrossCheck’s advanced check, ACH and Remote Deposit Capture, risk mitigation services, creating a robust and seamless ecosystem for automotive dealers.

This partnership comes at a pivotal time as the automotive retail sector adapts to evolving consumer payment preferences. By integrating their services, Dealer Pay and CrossCheck are equipping dealerships with modern tools to streamline payment processing, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction.

“This partnership is a natural alignment of two organizations with decades of experience, committed to innovation and delivering value to automotive dealerships,” said Julie Douglas, CEO and Founder of Dealer Pay. “Together, we are creating a comprehensive payments solution that addresses the unique needs of the automotive retail industry, while helping dealers increase profitability.”

CrossCheck’s proprietary technologies, such as electronic check processing, guarantee and recovery solutions, fit strategically into Dealer Pay’s POS platform, offering dealerships a complete, end-to-end solution. Automotive businesses can expect faster processing speeds, reduced administrative burdens, improved cash flow, and minimized risk through this partnership.

“At CrossCheck, our mission has always been to simplify risk management for automotive retailers,” commented Travis Powers, Vice President of Partner and ISO Relations, CrossCheck, Inc. “We are thrilled to partner with Dealer Pay. Their innovative approach to POS solutions is the ideal match for our payment processing tools. Together, we’re empowering dealerships to operate smoothly and focus on serving their customers.”

By combining these two industry-leading technologies, dealerships can now provide their clients with greater flexibility and choice — empowering customers to pay in the way that best suits their needs, especially as dealers continue to embrace surcharge and cash discount programs. This collaboration truly delivers the seamless, client-focused experience today's dealerships deserve.

For more information on how your dealership can benefit from this innovative collaboration, visit dealer-pay.com/crosscheck or contact the companies directly.

About Dealer Pay

Dealer Pay, driven by Vehlo, is a leading provider of innovative payment solutions tailored to automotive dealerships. Since its founding, Dealer Pay has focused on delivering secure, efficient, and user-friendly systems that streamline transactions and drive business growth. For more information, visit dealer-pay.com.

About CrossCheck, Inc.

CrossCheck, Inc. specializes in payment guarantee services and risk management solutions for business industries, including automotive retail. With decades of experience, CrossCheck is a trusted partner to companies seeking secure and efficient payment processing options.