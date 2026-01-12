Sectigo and Bluechip Infotech Join Forces to Help Australian Businesses Prepare for Shorter SSL/TLS Certificate Lifespans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sectigo, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, today announced a partnership with leading Australian IT distributor, Bluechip Infotech. The strategic collaboration enables Bluechip Infotech to distribute Sectigo’s CLM and cybersecurity solutions across its reseller and MSP network, helping Australian businesses adapt to shorter certificate lifespans and start preparing for a quantum future.

Through this partnership, Bluechip Infotech gains access to Sectigo’s industry-leading solutions, including Sectigo Certificate Manager for both public and private PKI and a suite of web security offerings, while Sectigo expands its regional footprint to meet growing demand for automated certificate management. Together, the companies aim to help businesses reduce risk, improve certificate visibility, simplify certificate management, and help prepare teams for cryptographic agility as IT environments grow more complex.

“Partnering with Bluechip Infotech represents a significant milestone in expanding Sectigo’s presence across Australia,” said Ray Garnie, vice president of sales, APAC, at Sectigo. “By leveraging Bluechip Infotech’s strong channel relationships and deep understanding of the local cybersecurity landscape in Australia, we are enabling partners to deliver scalable, automated certificate lifecycle management and digital trust solutions that support not only today’s security and compliance requirements, but those of tomorrow.”

Sectigo’s State of Crypto Agility Report reveals that 96% of organizations are concerned about the impact of shorter SSL/TLS certificate lifespans on their business and organizations worldwide are under pressure to modernize their approach to certificate management. Beginning March 15, 2026, new industry rules will require certificate renewals every six months, creating an urgent need for automation to prevent outages, maintain compliance, and safeguard digital trust. Manual processes simply won’t keep pace with these shortened lifecycles, leaving businesses vulnerable to costly downtime and security gaps without centralized, automated solutions.

“As digital identity and certificate management become central to modern security strategies, Sectigo’s solutions are a strong complement to our cybersecurity portfolio,” said Willy Harsono, director of marketing & alliances at Bluechip Infotech. “This partnership enables our resellers and MSPs to help customers simplify certificate operations, reduce risk, and strengthen trust across their digital environments, all while giving them the foundational groundwork to start building cryptographic agility for a quantum future.”

As an authorized distributor, Bluechip Infotech will provide sales enablement, technical training, marketing support, and local expertise to partners deploying Sectigo solutions in the Australian market. The partnership is effective immediately, with Sectigo solutions available to Bluechip Infotech partners nationwide.

To learn more about preparing for shorter certificate lifespans, visit www.sectigo.com/47-day-ssl

About Bluechip Infotech:

Established in 2000, Bluechip Infotech is an Australian IT distributor supporting resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), and system integrators across Australia and New Zealand. The company delivers a broad portfolio of technology solutions while maintaining a focus on partner enablement, service, and local support through offices across the region. Bluechip Infotech works closely with vendors and channel partners to provide access to cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure, and emerging technology solutions, supported by sales enablement, technical expertise, and go-to-market programs. For more information about Bluechip Infotech and its partner ecosystem, visit www.bluechipit.com.au.

About Sectigo:

Sectigo is the most innovative provider of certificate lifecycle management (CLM), delivering comprehensive solutions that secure human and machine identities for the world’s largest brands. Sectigo’s automated, cloud-native CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates across all certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols within the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the largest, longest standing, and most reputable CAs with more than 700,000 customers, six combined active seats in the CA/Browser Forum and ETSI, and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.