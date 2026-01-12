-

Five9 Launches Joint Enterprise Customer Experience AI Solution With Google Cloud

The Power of Intelligent CX and AI Come Together to Transform How Enterprises Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9 (Nasdaq: FIVN) today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud and a new joint Enterprise CX AI solution that helps large enterprises connect with their customers so they can deliver seamless, intelligent, and AI-driven customer experiences.

The integrated solution combines the Five9 AI-Infused Intelligent CX Platform with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (GECX) and advanced AI services, including Google’s Gemini models and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform. Together, these technologies create an integrated experience to deliver intelligent, personalized, and seamless interactions across every channel.

“Enterprises today, including the largest brands in the world, are looking for an end-to-end platform that connects data, AI, and humans to turn every interaction into a meaningful outcome,” said Mike Burkland, Chairman and CEO, Five9. “By combining Five9’s market-leading, AI-driven platform with Google Cloud’s leadership in AI and data innovation, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to deliver smarter, more personalized customer experiences.”

The integrated solution will provide a seamless user experience for agents, supervisors, and administrators that unites contact center workflows, analytics, and AI assistance. Customers will enjoy faster, more personalized, and proactive interactions, while enterprises gain the agility to innovate quickly, scale effortlessly, and manage every capability with confidence.

“Digital transformation requires technology that helps businesses solve complex challenges unique to their industry, especially in the realm of customer engagement,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “By utilizing Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience and Google’s Gemini models, with Five9’s unique intelligent CX platforms, Five9 is providing a unified, AI led CX platform that can improve customer experiences and move the intelligent contact center industry forward.”

The expanded partnership features an enhanced go-to-market strategy aimed at transforming the customer experience across key industries, including retail, financial services, healthcare, and more. Customers and partners can purchase Five9 directly through Google Cloud Marketplace, which allows them to benefit from the ease of procurement, consolidated billing, and draw down on their Google Cloud spend commitment.

In addition to this partnership, Five9 is also deepening its commitment to Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure by running key internal enterprise workloads on Google Cloud. As part of this expansion, Five9 is using Gemini Enterprise to drive greater efficiency across sales, legal operations, customer success, and business operations management.

About Five9

Five9 empowers organizations to create hyper-personalized and effortless AI-driven customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes. Powered by Five9 Genius AI, the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform is trusted by 3,000+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally. The New CX starts here, and it's at the heart of every winning experience. For more information, visit www.five9.com

