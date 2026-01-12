Viz.ai Closes 2025 with Record Scale and Patient Impact, Achieving Profitability in Its Healthcare Business while Accelerating Life Sciences Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced a milestone year marked by record growth in its provider footprint, profitability across its healthcare business, the launch of Viz Oncology and Viz Assist, and the doubling of its life sciences business over the past 18 months.

Viz.ai is now adopted in nearly 2,000 hospitals across the United States, including the majority of the 50 largest health systems, supporting care for more than 230 million lives. Built over a decade, Viz.ai has established one of the industry’s most comprehensive, real-time, multimodal clinical data assets, spanning imaging, workflow signals, and longitudinal patient context across a national hospital network. This continuously refreshed data layer enables action at the point of care rather than retrospective analysis.

“2025 was a defining year for Viz.ai, with broad adoption across U.S. health systems, profitability in our healthcare business, and rapid expansion with life sciences partners,” said Chris Mansi, MD, CEO and co-founder of Viz.ai. “By combining real-time clinical data with deeply trusted workflows, we’re enabling providers and life sciences partners to move faster, operate more efficiently, and ultimately deliver better care to patients.”

Viz.ai’s platform is distinguished by exceptionally deep and sustained healthcare professional engagement, with clinicians in nearly 2,000 hospitals relying on the platform and a 90% click-through rate on clinical alerts and workflows. This level of trust reflects a highly loyal and expanding install base, as health systems continue to adopt additional functionality over time. In 2025, this included expansion of Viz Assist, enabling clinicians to streamline both clinical and administrative tasks, such as documentation, coordination, and operational workflows, within the same trusted interface in a unified platform rather than standalone tools, with additional enhancements delivered through strategic partnerships with Salesforce and Microsoft.

As health systems accelerate adoption of AI to improve diagnosis, coordination, and operational efficiency, Viz.ai One continues to serve as a trusted enterprise platform across neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, oncology, pulmonology and other critical care pathways. Health systems deploy Viz.ai not as a collection of point solutions but as an integrated, expanding platform, adopting additional clinical and operational capabilities as trust and value compound. This expansion is supported by one of the strongest clinical evidence bases in the industry, with more than 120 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts demonstrating patient impact, workflow efficiency, and operational value across multiple disease areas.

This combination of real-time data, embedded workflows, and clinical validation has driven adoption of advanced capabilities such as ambient listening, clinical documentation optimization, and guideline support, delivered as part of a unified platform rather than standalone tools. Together, these capabilities reinforce Viz.ai’s role as a system of action within the hospital, driving sustained engagement and long-term platform loyalty.

Viz.ai doubled its life sciences business in the past 18 months, adding six new life science partners and bringing its total to 13 partnerships. Through its uniquely embedded clinical network, Viz.ai enables clinicians to identify eligible patients in real-time, support therapy initiation, and engage healthcare professionals directly within clinical workflows. This combination of real-time, clinician-level data and deep clinician engagement allows partners to solve workflow challenges, develop new markets, and educate clinicians on emerging therapies at national scale. Increasingly, Viz.ai’s platform is being used to support next-generation, AI-enabled, go-to-market models for life sciences, including clinical agents, HCP education workflows, and patient onboarding and support programs, delivering timely, relevant educational information at the point of care.

Viz.ai’s impact and innovation were recognized throughout the year with multiple industry honors, including a Black Book #1 ranking, inclusion in TIME’s World’s Top Health Companies 2025, and CEO Chris Mansi being named to the Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 25 Digital Health Executives. Viz.ai also received its third consecutive Edison Award, an R&D 100 Award, and an Aunt Minnie Award for advances in AI-powered imaging and care coordination.

Viz.ai is the leader in AI-powered care coordination and clinical workflow solutions, deployed in nearly 2,000 hospitals across the United States and trusted by leading life sciences companies. Its platform uniquely combines real-time, multimodal clinical data with deep clinician engagement to detect disease earlier, coordinate care teams, and help ensure patients receive the right treatment faster. Viz.ai was the first company awarded CMS reimbursement for AI and is ranked the #1 Healthcare AI Platform by hospitals and health systems in the Black Book Research survey.