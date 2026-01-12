Owkin's Specialized Biological AI Agent Pathology Explorer Launches with Anthropic's Claude for Healthcare and Life Sciences.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owkin, an AI company on a mission to solve the complexity of biology, today announced that its interoperable Pathology Explorer AI agent will be included in the launch of Claude for Healthcare and Life Sciences (HCLS) by Anthropic. This marks the first time a highly specialized, world-leading biological agent trained primarily on multimodal patient data is accessible through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to a broad audience of healthcare and life sciences professionals.

The collaboration enables seamless integration of Owkin's advanced pathology analysis capabilities into Claude's AI platform, making sophisticated biological intelligence accessible to healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions within their Claude workflows, without requiring system overhauls or proprietary process changes.

"I believe this agentic interoperability is the future of biopharma discoveries," said Thomas Clozel, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Owkin. "By making our best-in-class agents trained on patient data from the world's leading hospitals accessible through portals like Claude for HCLS, we're enabling the biggest healthcare organizations to accelerate their research in ways that weren't possible before. This is about putting patient data first when training AI and making that intelligence universally available to cure disease faster."

Pathology Explorer is part of Owkin’s K Pro community of agents for biology. This agent identifies and locates cell and tissue types, enabling spatially-aware analysis of patient tissue images. Using the agent, users can analyze tumors and their microenvironments and study inflammation patterns. Pathology Explorer enables the extraction of biomarkers from digitized pathology images to generate and validate hypotheses through cohort-level survival analysis — a critical capability for accelerating drug discovery, clinical trial design, and development of digital diagnostic tools. The agent leverages proprietary, best-in-class AI models that have been trained on patient histopathology data sourced from Owkin's network spanning over 800 hospitals from 104 healthcare centers, enabling it to deliver high-accuracy analysis.

Owkin has developed industry standard MCP encoding specifically designed to allow its proprietary K Pro agents to integrate seamlessly with Claude's interface. Pathology Explorer is the first agent from Owkin's interoperable agentic AI infrastructure for biology to be offered for external integration, demonstrating the company's commitment to building an open, API-first infrastructure that can serve as the universal foundation for advancing drug development.

Claude for Healthcare and Life Sciences is designed to accelerate preclinical R&D (including bioinformatics, protocol development, and literature synthesis), streamline clinical trial operations and data management, and support regulatory affairs and submission preparation. The integration of Owkin's Pathology Explorer extends these capabilities by enabling deep biological reasoning specifically trained on real patient data.

This is the third in a series of major announcements Owkin is unveiling, including agentic infrastructure for biology (Owkin's new interoperable agentic infrastructure for biopharma) and a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to enhance OwkinZero, Owkin's biological large reasoning model.

Owkin is an AI company with $300 million in funding on a mission to solve the complexity of biology. It is building the first Biological Artificial Super Intelligence (BASI) by combining powerful biological large reasoning models, multimodal patient data, and agentic software. At the heart of this system is Owkin K, an AI copilot, and OwkinZero, Owkin's biological large reasoning model, used by researchers, clinicians, and drug developers to better understand biology, validate scientific hypotheses, and deliver better diagnostics and therapies faster. Owkin has exclusive access to multimodal patient data from more than 800 hospitals collected over a decade and partners with eight of the 10 largest pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.owkin.com.

