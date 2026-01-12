Booz Allen Announces Partnership with Andreessen Horowitz to Accelerate and Scale Advanced Technology for Governments

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced a new collaboration with Andreessen Horowitz to strengthen America’s technical supremacy. As the first-ever a16z Technology Acceleration Partner for Governments, Booz Allen will work with companies across the a16z portfolio to build, accelerate, and deliver technologies for U.S. missions in national security, civilian services, and beyond.

The partnership builds on a longstanding relationship between the organizations, including several collaborations already underway in areas including artificial intelligence, autonomy, and electronic warfare. The collaboration will enable further connections between a16z’s portfolio companies and Booz Allen’s deep mission expertise, strategic network, and leading capabilities in AI, cybersecurity, warfare tech, and engineering.

“a16z and Booz Allen have a strong history working with world-class startups to successfully deliver commercial technologies into U.S. missions,” said Horacio Rozanski, chairman and CEO of Booz Allen. “Now we are combining the full capacity of a16z’s preeminent VC network and Booz Allen’s proven ability to build advanced tech and accelerate its adoption to drive America’s tech supremacy.”

The partnership aims to help growth-stage companies in the a16z portfolio go faster to market, prepare products for deployment into secure networks and highly regulated government environments, and co-develop IP for new commercial offerings. With a shared commitment to keeping America strong, secure, and prosperous, the a16z and Booz Allen teams will also work together to identify emerging areas of unmet need that could benefit from technology-enabled solutions.

“Over the years we’ve witnessed Booz Allen’s essential role in bringing commercial tech to the federal government,” said Ben Horowitz, cofounder and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “a16z portfolio companies—from defense production leaders like Anduril, to AI leaders like Databricks and Mistral AI, to autonomy pioneers like Shield AI—are building new platforms that are reinventing business and government. We are thrilled to partner with Booz Allen to help our portfolio companies connect their cutting-edge solutions with critical civilian and defense missions.”

The partnership offers co-development and growth opportunities across a broad ecosystem including enterprise tech, fintech and consumer services. It also enables Booz Allen, a16z, and their portfolio companies to collaborate on high impact thought leadership, market shaping and events that support and accelerate the emerging technology ecosystem.

About Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2009 by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz (also known as "a16z") is a venture capital firm that backs bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology. We are stage agnostic: We invest in seed to venture to growth-stage technology companies, across bio + healthcare, consumer and enterprise apps, crypto, fintech, infrastructure, and companies building toward American dynamism. a16z has over $90B under management across multiple funds. www.a16z.com

About Booz Allen

Booz Allen is an advanced technology company delivering outcomes with speed for America’s most critical defense, civil, and national security priorities. We build technology solutions using AI, cyber, and other cutting-edge technologies to advance and protect the nation and its citizens. By focusing on outcomes, we enable our people, clients, and their missions to succeed—accelerating the nation to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 32,500 people globally as of September 30, 2025, and had revenue of $12.0 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “preliminary,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct.

These forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in Booz Allen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Booz Allen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, which can be found at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to Booz Allen or persons acting on Booz Allen’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

