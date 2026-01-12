Healthcare Provider Achieves 92% Retention and 60% Greater Efficiency with UKG and Great Place To Work Insights

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading global AI platform unifying HR, pay, and workforce management, today announced that KC CARE Health Center has transformed its employee experience to be more efficient, empowering, and productive with the UKG Ready® suite and insights from Great Place To Work, a UKG company.

KC CARE Is a nonprofit healthcare provider with 200 employees across three Kansas City, Missouri locations, providing primary care, behavioral health, dental, and HIV care to more than 23,000 patients each year. Over the last five years, the organization has nearly tripled its patient population and increased revenue by 40%. This rapid growth meant frontline staff — including clinicians, medical assistants, dental assistants, and case managers — were caring for far more patients than before, often with the same or only slightly increased resources in a healthcare environment where turnover among frontline roles routinely exceeds 20%1.

As patient volume surged, the day-to-day workload for each employee increased, creating a risk of burnout and stress. To address mounting workforce demands, KC CARE implemented the UKG Ready suite and began its journey to become Great Place To Work certified.

“Our people come first — always,” said Wil Franklin, President and Chief Executive Officer at KC CARE Health Center. “UKG gives us the clarity to scale without guesswork, support our clinicians, and protect our culture. It frees our teams to do what they do best: care for patients.”

The UKG Ready suite has become a critical single source of truth for the healthcare provider, unifying operational data and employee sentiment to support faster, more confident decisions. The impact was substantial. Within 18 months:

Recruiting time dropped by 95% with AI-powered technology;

Payroll processing decreased by 85%;

HR saved more than 100 hours a year through self-service; and

Overall efficiency increased by 60%, driven by gains in onboarding, compliance reporting, and compensation survey analysis.

“With UKG, we’re able to make smarter, faster decisions that directly impact our people and our patients,” said Dr. Leslie Hardin, Chief Operations Officer at KC CARE Health Center. “Having real-time data at our fingertips means we can quickly identify trends and workforce insights to address challenges and celebrate wins across the organization. It’s transformed the way we lead and support our teams every day.”

Using insights surfaced by the UKG Ready suite, KC CARE leaders listened closely to employee feedback and implemented changes that matter most to their people.

“We used UKG to assess our performance and compensation strategies, a critical step for nonprofits that want to allocate resources strategically amid funding challenges,” said Hardin. “The data really helped us to focus on pay for performance, making sure that, even in difficult economic times, our employees were being paid equitably — and UKG helped with that.”

KC CARE additionally uses UKG’s Great Place To Work Trust Index™ surveys, with results and benchmarking housed in the UKG Ready suite, to gain a deeper understanding of what employees think and feel. This allows leaders to identify gaps, communicate openly, and take meaningful action, such as expanding benefits, introducing paid parental leave, and offering language-learning services to better foster its diverse workforce. Within a year of administering the Trust Index survey, employee trust scores soared, retention reached 92%, and KC CARE earned Great Place To Work® Certification status.

“Our Trust Index scores increased by more than 20% in several key areas, including employees feeling they receive a fair share of profits and overall employee trust and satisfaction. Turnover in high-volume roles dropped significantly as well,” said Hardin. “These improvements were driven by actionable data reporting and dashboards that allowed us to ask the right questions and implement meaningful changes to pay, benefits, and the overall employee experience.”

KC CARE also used employee feedback to enhance its UKG Ready solution with tools that make everyday tasks easier and more accessible for staff at every level. For example, employees now have access to self-service options through the UKG Ready mobile app and UKG Wallet provides access to earned wages instantly— a benefit especially valued by staff in the field.

“UKG Wallet is one of the most sought-after benefits that we offer,” said Hardin. “If there’s an emergency — maybe a flat tire or being behind on rent — our staff can access their wages the day they need it, and UKG Wallet gives them that flexibility.”

“The UKG® Workforce Operating Platform gives organizations a deeper understanding of their frontline workforce, offering insights that help leaders make informed decisions and support their teams in meaningful ways,” said Chris Kiklas, General Manager, SMB solutions at UKG. “When organizations like KC CARE have access to real-time data about their people, they’re better equipped to respond to challenges, recognize achievements, and create a workplace where everyone can thrive.”

